Visionary Indian director Tarsem Singh, who is the mastermind behind The Fall and Dear Jassi, has spearheaded a collection of stunning short films that aim to authentically capture eight different genres of Asian cinema across the continent. The 15-second snapshots spotlight a range of Asian cinema from Indian Telugu theater to Japanese Kaiju (Monsters) and E-drama. Shared exclusively with Collider, the shorts, which form part of Toyota's new campaign for their fully electric bZ4X, include one entry that mimics the electrifying dance sequences of S. S. Rajamouli's Academy Award-winning hit "Naatu Naatu" from RRR.

The footage starts with a charismatic duo erupting into an explosive dance routine in front of the new Toyota bZ4X with them singing, "What is more electric than this dance?" before they eventually conclude "the bZ!" Another one of the mini films effortlessly classics the nostalgic melodrama of two lovers who are unable to be together — because the heroine's family all drive electric cars — that is of course until our resident hero unveils his brand new wheels.

The Campaign Celebrates Asian Influence in the Globalization of Hollywood

Meanwhile, a deliciously dramatic "E-drama" captures an affluent mother warning an aspirational man to stay away from her daughter — a warning that is almost heeded until he is electrified by the sight of the new ravishing red Toyota. This gives him the courage to declare his love "electric" and powerful enough to withstand her threats. Another effortlessly brilliant entry in the set includes a classic Kaiju sequence with a monster terrorizing the city and a woman frantically running around a gas station in an attempt to flee. Naturally, she is saved by a hero on red wheels who reassures her that she is in fact in no danger at all courtesy of his electronic vehicle.

The brand new campaign is something of a gold mine, striking the rising celebration of Asian cinema internationally. The influence of Southern and Eastern Asian cinema has found its way into the mainstream, ultimately shaking up the usual formulaic narrative that the West has been accustomed to for decades. A prime example of this is how RRR forever cemented its impact on cinematic history for decades to come. Not only did it unapologetically address themes of division and colonization, but it was also, for many, their first experience of Telugu cinema — which is internationally less well known than its Hindi counterpart — Bollywood.

The continent's influence on Hollywood is multifaceted though, with an increase of American movies pulling on themes and sequences from the Hong Kong film industry, utilizing the stunning art forms across the region, including martial arts in action films, and an overall increase in the number of Asian actors being given the opportunity to portray authentic Asian characters in a much-needed globalization of Hollywood.

