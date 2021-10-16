There is a new platform entering the anime streaming wars, and it is Disney+, at least in Japan. The company surprised anime fans by revealing they will exclusively stream the sequel to Tatami Galaxy, titled Tatami Time Machine Blues, Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall, and the highly anticipated adaptation of Summer Time Rendering.

Though the company announced it will be streaming these series globally, it will be "subject to local availability," and it did not specify what international broadcast will be like. This means that there is a chance Disney+ itself will not stream these in the U.S., but they might stream on Hulu, which is also owned by Disney.

Still, the news is as bizarre as it is exciting. Now that Sony has acquired Crunchyroll, fans have been worrying about what that will mean for its own platform, Funimation, and for anime fans. Having Disney+ also streaming anime means there is less of a chance for a monopoly - and also that there will be more new content to watch than just new Marvel shows.

Tatami Time Machine Blues is the sequel to the anime The Tatami Galaxy (Yojō-Han Shinwa Taikei) which is based on a novel written by Japanese author Tomihiko Morimi. Tatami Time Machine Blues tells the story of a protagonist and his trouble-making friend Ozu, who gets the student apartments’ only air conditioner remote control wet amid a sweltering summer day. The students wonder what to do about the situation for the rest of the summer, and end up making a plan with Akashi.

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall is a new anime that will be released in the Spring of 2022. It appears the anime will center around its own universe and will revolve around Black Rock Shooter, black-haired girl with a blazing blue eye and a rapid-fire cannon.

Summer Time Rendering is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yasuki Tanaka. The anime tells the story of Shinpei, a boy who returns to his hometown of Wakayama City on Hitogashima and reunites with his childhood friend's family, while enduring several mysteries of his own on the island.

These anime series are part of Disney’s plan to greenlight the production of more than 50 Asia-Pacific Films and TV shows through 2023.

