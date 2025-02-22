Tate McRae has finally dropped her hotly anticipated third studio album, So Close to What. While the record comes just 14 months after her second album, Think Later, fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on new music from the Canadian hitmaker — so much so, that much of the album leaked online. Of course, McRae was devastated by the leaks and revealed that she sought out some help from the universe. After receiving some much-needed guidance, the 21-year-old singer used this as fuel to create new music, including a new collaboration with rapper Flo Milli.

In an interview on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, which dropped on Wednesday, Feb. 19, McRae — who is performing on Saturday Night Live on March 1 — revealed that she saw a healer after several songs from So Close to What leaked online weeks before the album’s planned release. According to McRae, the healer told her that this was all part of a plan from the universe.

“I was like, ‘What do I do?’ and she was like, ‘Everything happens for a reason.” Shane agreed with the sentiment, saying “I’m deadass serious, everything happens for a reason. McRae continued, recounting the advice the healer gave her as she was feeling devastated by the leak. “She was like, ‘Go do your thing,” and I was like ‘Let me get back in the studio, let me write a couple more songs.’” After the conversation with the healer, McRae got back in the studio and cut some new tracks, including “Bloodonmyhands,” which features Flo Milli.

How Flo Milli Ended Up on The Song

Image via Groovevolt

As McRae was experimenting with new sounds for the album, she knew she needed someone to match her energy. In addition to the Therapuss episode, McRae and Shane reunited Wednesday for a Q&A session presented by Spotify. During the conversation, she broke down the seamless process of working with the Alabama rapper.

“I love Flo Milli’s tone of voice,” McRae said. “[‘Bloodonmyhands’] is my first ever Miami bass record, so it’s like, this beat I had never sung over before. This was the last song that I added to the album. I wrote this in New York, and I didn’t have a second verse, so I was like ‘We should get a rapper on this,’ and Flo cut it like a week later, which was crazy.” Thankfully, Flo was able to work with McRae’s tight deadline, as McRae revealed “It literally got turned in, I think, like two weeks ago.”

Luckily for us, both time and the universe were on Tate and Flo's side. So Close to What debuted on streaming platforms on Friday, February 21.

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY