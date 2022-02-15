With director Ruben Fleischer’s Uncharted movie arriving in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to Tati Gabrielle about making the adaptation of the popular video game franchise. As you’ve seen in the many trailers, Uncharted is a prequel to the video game series and it’s about how a young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) first meet and why they team up to find the lost Ferdinand Magellan fortune that could be worth five billion dollars. Uncharted also stars Gabrielle as Braddock, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, and Antonio Banderas as the ruthless Santiago Moncada, who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs to the Magellan treasure. The screenplay was written by Rafe Lee Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, with screen story written by Judkins and Jon Hanley Rosenberg & Mark D. Walker.

During the fun conversation, she talked about what she’s excited for fans of the game to see in the film, how Holland never told her he kicked him really hard in their first rehearsal, how much fun she had playing a badass in the movie, what it was like making her first big Hollywood movie, and which sequence was the toughest to shoot and why.

Watch what Tati Gabrielle had to say in the player above and below is a list of exactly what we talked about during the interview.

Tati Gabrielle

With this being her first role in a big Hollywood movie, she talks about what it was like versus her expectations going in.

How Tom Holland never told her he kicked him really hard in their first rehearsal.

How much fun is it playing a badass in a movie?

What she’s most excited for fans of the game to see in the movie?

Which sequence or shot ended up being the most challenging to pull off and why?

Here's the synopsis for Uncharted:

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.

