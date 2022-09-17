Before she was Marvel’s She-Hulk, Tatiana Maslany was best known for her mindbogglingly excellent performance in the Canadian sci-fi series Orphan Black. The BBC America/Space series became a cult hit and ultimately earned Maslany a well-deserved Emmy. So it’s only fair to walk down memory lane and rank her performance based on her best clones.

Alison Hendrix

It’s easy to dismiss Alison as a classic, uptight female character we’re so used to seeing on screen. Part of the primary five clones we follow, Alison Hendrix is easily the most engaging, juggling her knowledge of Neolution (the scientific movement that leads to the birth of the clones) with her family life. Alison is the perfect suburban wife and mother and all her actions are driven by a need to protect her family. Nonetheless, throughout the series, she does manage to get herself into some challenging situations and Tatiana Maslany’s sublime performance makes it every bit as uncomfortable as it would be for someone as straight-laced as Alison.

Cosima Niehaus

Another member of the core group, or #CloneClub as they called it, Cosima is an American scientist who is very close with Alison and later Sarah, initially helping Beth and Sarah understand their origins. She is the first queer clone character we see, and her journey is underlined by her suffering from the respiratory illness that affected Katja. Maslany’s performance as the biologist is a standout considering how different she seems in mannerisms from the other clones she is playing.

Helena

This Ukrainian clone served as both an antagonist and later a primary protagonist in the series and was hands down part of what led to Maslany’s Emmy win. Playing a character that is socially challenged and has sociopathic tendencies, Maslanay could have really hammed it up. However, Maslany plays this wild character with extreme precision, never letting us calm down for a second when she is on-screen, by injecting fear and tension in her scenes as Helena.

Sarah Manning

The lead character of the series, Sarah is essentially our gateway into the series and the world of clones. Although a character like this risks being a bit too boring, Sarah is the engaging lead that leads us although the adventure, and Maslany somehow finds a way to keep Sarah a fun person to watch even when she’s not as over the top as Helena or Rachel. There's no complex accent or fancy look needed for this character which somehow makes it harder, even if Sarah is the default clone that we start with.

Krystal Godertich

And then there's Krystal Godertich. Krystal was such a fun addition from her very first appearance in Season 3 that she needs to be included on the list. While she starts out as a dumb blonde stereotype, Krystal truly seems to possess a unique set of skills that keep her out of bad situations. It also helps that she takes self-defense classes later on, making her character surprising all the time. Tatiana shows off her comedic chops here in spades. Does she seem more of a caricature than real at times? Sure. But Tatiana Maslany is skilled enough to let that work in the show's favor and bring some levity to the otherwise grim series.