She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany joined AMC’s Invitation to a Bonfire as star and executive producer. The psychological thriller series is based on the book of the same name by Adrienne Celt and explores the disturbing real-life relationship of Russian author Vladimir Nabokov and Vera Nabokov.

Nabokov is mainly known for writing his semi-autobiographic novel Lolita, in which he describes the process of falling in love with and seducing an underage girl. Despite being considered one of the great classics in international literature, the book is frequently accused of romanticizing pedophilia. Celt’s book, on the other hand, Celt's book uses Nabokov's real-life story to reveal the controversial affairs of the writer.

Set in the 1930s at an all-girls boarding school in New Jersey, Invitation to a Bonfire will explore a love triangle between a young novelist inspired by Nabokov (Pilou Asbæk), his wife, who’s also his editor (Maslany), and a Zoya (Freya Mavor), a young Russian immigrant and groundskeeper of the boarding school. Maslany will be at the center of the upcoming series by playing the wife of the fictitious version of Nabokov.

RELATED: 'She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany, Jessica Gao, and Kat Coiro Defend Marvel's VFX Artists

Invitation to a Bonfire marks Maslany's return to AMC after starring in the fan-favorite drama Orphan Black. Her work in Orphan Black gave Maslany an Emmy Award-winning for Oustanding Actress, a prize that helped her become one of the rising stars in Hollywood. Maslany also recently starred opposite Matthew Rhys in HBO’s Perry Mason, for which she won a 2021 Hollywood Critics Association Television Award for Best Supporting Actress. And besides entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) cousin, Maslany currently executive produces the podcast Power Trip.

Commenting on Maslany casting, Dan McDermott, AMC Networks’ President of Entertainment and AMC Studios, said:

“Tatiana is a singular talent who we’ve wanted to bring back to the AMC Networks family since her iconic and career-defining performance in Orphan Black. We’re thrilled to have her join Invitation to a Bonfire’s talented cast and watch her bring to life the wild flame that is Vera Orlov, both on-screen and behind-the-scenes as an executive producer.”

Invitation to a Bonfire comes from creator, showrunner, and executive producer Rachel Caris Love (Physical). The series cast also includes Ngozi Anyanwu (The Deuce).

There’s still no release date for Invitation to a Bonfire. Next time we see Maslany, she’ll be green with anger in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, set to premiere on Disney+ on Thrusday, August 18. Check out She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s trailer below: