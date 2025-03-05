Summary Welcome to a new episode of Collider Ladies Night with The Monkey star Tatiana Maslany.

During her Ladies Night conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Maslany looks back on her experience winning acting awards, and discusses how she feels about those types of honors now.

She also goes into detail on her collaboration with Osgood Perkins on The Monkey, and their upcoming film, Keeper.

One of the greatest treats of Collider Ladies Night is getting to welcome a longtime favorite to show. That happened this time around with Tatiana Maslany, who currently has The Monkey playing in theaters nationwide. One of my earliest experiences doing week-to-week series coverage was Orphan Black. Not only did I absolutely adore the show and frequently marvel at Maslany’s work in it, but given my investment, it heavily defined some of the earlier years of my career, paving the way to consistent work, work that I was excited to do and quite proud of. While I have crossed paths with Maslany a number of times since for short-form conversations, I was itching to get the opportunity to sit down for a longer chat, and now, thanks to a downright wild Stephen King adaptation from Osgood Perkins, that time has finally come.

Maslany plays Lois in The Monkey, mother to twins Hal and Bill, both played brilliantly by Christian Convery. Lois’ husband (Adam Scott) thought a drum-playing monkey would be a great gift to bring home to his boys - until he discovers its tendency to kill victims in especially outrageous and horrific ways. He disappears, leaving Lois a single mother. The trio forge forward well enough until Hal and Bill unearth their father’s monkey.

With The Monkey currently in theaters, Maslany joined me for a Ladies Night chat to discuss her experience working with Perkins on not one, but two feature films - The Monkey and also Keeper, which was filmed before The Monkey and is due in theaters via Neon later this year. She also took the time to highlight another exciting upcoming project, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, looked back on her experience joining the MCU via She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and discussed what it was like winning a breakout performance award for Grown Up Movie Star as well as an Emmy for Orphan Black.

The Reality of Winning Awards as an Actor

“There's just so much more interesting stuff happening in the collaboration that isn't about singling out one person.”