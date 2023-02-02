Tatiana Maslany and SCREAM star Jasmin Savoy Brown will star in the upcoming science fiction horror film Green Bank. Josh Ruben will direct the tale of high-tech terror for Protagonist Pictures.

Green Bank will take place in an American town where all Wi-Fi, cell signals, and radio broadcasts are strictly forbidden for mysterious reasons. There, an infant sleep trainer, played by Brown, will discover that the seemingly-clueless yuppies who hired her to help their child are far more terrifying than they seem. Director Ruben touts the viability of the horror genre, which has proved to be a winner at the current box office, and says his film "has the full package—it’s smart, scary, and wickedly funny." Protagonist Pictures CEO Dave Bishop says the film is "wall-to-wall, fright-filled fun led by a fiercely talented cast", and that it is a "fresh, subversive take on the [horror] genre".

Canadian actor Maslany hit it big playing multiple clones on the sci-fi drama Orphan Black, earning her an Emmy in 2016. She is no stranger to the horror genre; she made her feature debut in the Canadian werewolf film Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed, and starred in George Romero's Diary of the Dead. She also starred in Stronger with Jake Gyllenhaal, Woman in Gold as the younger version of Helen Mirren's character, and played a key role in the first season of HBO's Perry Mason. She recently played the titular gamma-irradiated lawyer in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and was set to star in AMC's Invitation to a Bonfire before it fell victim to that network's recent spate of cost-cutting.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: Tatiana Maslany's Best Clones on 'Orphan Black'

Brown is a horror veteran herself; she starred in 2022's Scream as Mindy Meeks-Martin, a scene-stealing role she is set to reprise in this spring's Scream 6. She also starred in The Leftovers and For the People, and can currently be seen on Showtime's Yellowjackets, the second season of which is set to premiere in March. Director Ruben made his feature directorial debut with 2020's Scare Me, which starred himself, Aya Cash, and Chris Redd; he followed it up with the lycanthropic horror comedy Werewolves Within, an adaptation of the popular video game, in 2021, starring Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub.

Green Bank's script was written by Aaron Horwitz, writer of the 2019 Shudder-original horror film The Cleansing Hour. It will be produced by Big Swell Entertainment’s Andy Horwitz.

Green Bank is being shopped at the European Film Market. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.