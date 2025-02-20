Since making her big-screen debut in the werewolf sequel Ginger Snaps II: Unleashed, Tatiana Maslany has had a taste for horror. She's now starring in The Monkey, Osgood Perkins' madcap journey into the macabre world of Stephen King; she's also set to star in Keeper, another Perkins horror film slated for release next year. While discussing The Monkey with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, she also had a bit of a tease for another upcoming fright flick: Josh Ruben's science fiction horror Green Bank, which also stars Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Much like her collaborators on The Monkey, Maslany was drawn to the "wonderful weirdos" on Green Bank. Says Maslany, of what attracted her to the project:

"Green Bank is just an amazing script and Josh is such a great director. I have always just been a fan of his impressions and his Instagram presence and then got to know him and was like, “Oh my god, you're an amazing artist!” He's so hilarious. And Green Bank is, for me, selfishly, just a great opportunity to play a character again in a way that will be, I think, transformative and back to what I love to do with, again, wonderful weirdos. Jasmin is such a talent. She's so amazing. So yeah, I'm so excited about that project."

What Is 'Green Bank' About?

Green Bank is set in the real town of Green Bank, West Virginia, in which all wireless communication, from cellphones to wi-fi, is banned; this is to prevent interference with the radio telescopes of a nearby observatory operated by the US Navy. Brown, known for her roles in the Scream franchise and the TV series Yellowjackets, will play an infant sleep trainer who's working with the child of two seemingly clueless yuppies. However, she soon discovers that dark, sinister forces are at work in the town. It's the latest horror film from Ruben, director of Scare Me and Werewolves Within. His new slasher film, Heart Eyes, is in theaters now. Green Bank was penned by Aaron Horowitz, who also wrote the horror film The Cleansing Hour.

Maslany has a busy slate of projects in the works. In addition to Keeper, which will be released in October, she also starred in the pilot for the comedy-horror series The Nightbeast; in the pilot, which has yet to be picked up for a series, she plays a young mother who has a romantic fling with the surprisingly sexy monster living in her son's closet. She is also slated to recur in the second season of the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which is shot in her native Canada.

Green Bank has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. You can watch The Monkey in theaters this weekend.