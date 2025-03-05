Despite having been making films for the last decade, director Osgood Perkins really launched himself to celebrity status with last year’s Longlegs. The movie, led by Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, is centered around a detective (Monroe) on the hunt for a supposed serial killer (Cage). Combining supernatural elements with thriller vibes, the film, which holds an 86% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, was one of the genre’s most talked-about in 2024. Stepping into the new year on a fresh — albeit bloody — note, Perkins recently celebrated the arrival of his Longlegs follow-up with The Monkey.

Following the short story first penned by Stephen King more than four decades ago, The Monkey gave audiences something completely different from last summer’s horror thriller. This time around, Theo James plays twin brothers who are plagued by a toy monkey (don’t call it a toy!) that has the supernatural power of killing people in horrifying (yet very creative) ways. The horror comedy, with a hefty side of family trauma, has performed well at the box office in the one week since its release and has been a hit with critics and fans alike.

Now, the question on the minds of Perkins fans around the globe is, “What will he do next?” Well, those who stuck around beyond the credits of The Monkey were treated to a first look at his upcoming project, Keeper, which is due for a theatrical release later this year. Short but sweet, the teaser didn’t give much away, but showed that — like The Monkey — Perkins’ newest movie would go in a completely different direction. This sentiment was recently echoed by The Monkey star, Tatiana Maslany, who recently told Perri Nemiroff during an installment of Collider Ladies Night that audiences would find Keeper to be in a completely “different world,” adding, “It’s in its own little world.”

Praising the director for his ongoing commitment to stay as fresh and creative as possible, Maslany continued:

“That’s what’s great about Oz is that it doesn’t sit anywhere in either of those places. I’m so excited about it. It was so exciting to watch that preview with an audience. To see it up on the screen. I’m very excited for people to see it.”

Osgood Perkins Is Set to Deliver Three Movies in Just Over a Year