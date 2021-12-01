She also talks about whether she’d want to do a third season of the podcast and what attracted her to the all-new Realm podcast ‘Power Trip.’

Written by Malka Older, Madeline Ashby, Heli Kennedy, E. C. Myers and Lindsay Smith, the podcast Orphan Black: The Next Chapter further extends the story of the critically acclaimed and fan favorite TV series and explores the lives of the Clone Club, now that they’ve been revealed to the world. Joined this time around by co-stars Kristian Brunn as Donnie, Evelyne Brochu as Delphine and Jordan Gavaris as Felix, Tatiana Maslany portrays Sarah, Cosima, Alison, Helena, Rachel and Vivi, as well as some new clone additions, and the fact that Season 2 picks up eight months after the ending of Season 1 allows for listeners to get a feel for how the different clones are coping with such public exposure.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Maslany talked about how much Orphan Black has affected her life, the fun of developing new clones, how they approach the recording process, how strange it was to reunite their little family but not actually get to record their performances together, what made Cosima harder to find for this project, and whether she’d want to do a third season of the podcast. She also talked about what attracted her to the all-new Realm podcast Power Trip, described as being about a screwed-up woman indulging in dark magic who tries not to screw herself over, and why she feels it’s best for her Perry Mason character to remain something of a mystery.

Collider: What was the moment when you realized that Orphan Black was going to be more than just an acting job for you? Obviously, you knew it would be different than other projects because you were playing so many characters, but when did you realize just how much it would affect your life?

TATIANA MASLANY: I think I’m still realizing how much it’s affected my life. I definitely feel it creatively opened up a lot of doors, in terms of the way I approach work, the kind of work I’m curious about, and also the kind of work I’m allowed to do. I’m very lucky that the thing that I love is character and that, because Orphan Black came along, I was able to really explore that and let that be something that people know me for. I’m very lucky that I got to do such a wacky, weird job and nothing has been really pedestrian since. I’ve been very lucky.

There are some actors that have never played as many characters in their entire acting career as you got to play one show.

MASLANY: Yeah. It’s tough. I’m sure there are a lot of people who would love to do it, but for whatever reason, the industry looks at them and thinks, “They can only do this one thing,” or they themselves feel like, “I only have this to offer.” It’s tough to get people to see you outside of the box that they immediately, impulsively put you in.

That’s why it was such a cool job. You were doing comedy and drama, depending on the character that you were playing, on any given day and in any scene. What an incredible gift, as an actor, to do all of those things at one time.

MASLANY: Yeah, and tonally, there were a few different worlds, with the darker stuff, the absurd and wackier stuff, and then there are the places where the darker and the absurdity collide. There were a lot of different variations. We had horror stuff. We had thriller type stuff. It was definitely a playground.

Were you surprised when the idea for The Next Chapter came about, or were you not surprised because it’s such a great way to continue telling the story?

MASLANY: I think what was most surprising was the new characters. What was exciting about it was not only seeing where the characters had come from, with what was inspired by the series, and where they had grown, but also who was new and who was going to create a new energy and a new challenge for me, vocally, and all of that. And also, because so much of the gimmick of the show was the visual, with seeing two of me in one frame or whatever, to take away those things and just make it about the story was really fun.

Obviously, the brilliance of your performances on the show was what you brought to each of the clones. They were fully developed from head to toe, with how they looked, how they behaved and how they sounded, and you had to do that each time. What is the biggest difference when you’re really creating the character or re-exploring the character with just your voice? Does it feel different for you? Are you physically doing things that we don’t see, just so that you can get yourself back in that mindset?

MASLANY: Yeah. What we ended up doing, and it was quite helpful to do, was to do all of one character throughout the entire series. So, instead of switching with every scene, and going back and forth between Sarah and Alison, or whoever, I would be Sarah through the whole series, so I would get to feel that arc. But I did notice that my back was really sore when I was Sarah. I was collapsed in with my shoulders. It was just a natural way of feeling it and of finding her. And with Alison, facial stuff comes in because her voice is so much higher. There were definitely little ticks that were helpful in keying in.

Are there any that you found harder to find, when you didn’t have all of those external things going on?

MASLANY: Yeah, Cosima was really hard, weirdly. Because so much of her is relational and in response to the person across from her, being able to touch stuff in the room or lean on something or whatever helps because she’s just so in the space. That was odd. And vocally, I think she sits in a similar place to me, so to find the difference was a bit challenging. She was the hardest, weirdly, because she was always the easiest for me.

When I spoke to you about Season 1 of this, you compared the process of doing it to more of a traditional audio book, since you were doing it all by yourself. And you also said that, if any or all of the other actors returned, that it would be more like doing a radio play. Now that they have returned, how did Season 2 compare to doing the first season?

MASLANY: We didn’t record it together, so it did stay like an audio book. It felt like these private things that we did separately. But I think in hearing it read, it’s gonna feel more full. I think the fans really get a kick out of it.

When you do this, do you get to hear their voices at all, or are you really totally alone?

MASLANY: Yes, it’s totally alone. We know each other well enough that we have a sense of how the other person might be doing it and the tone of that dynamic is inherent. And the writing is so strong that it really echoes those same dynamics.

The only disappointing aspect of this must be that you guys are doing this together, but you’re not actually reunited.

MASLANY: Yes, totally. It’s strange to be doing something that was such a family piece for all of us. We really bonded. To be doing it in a bit of a vacuum, in a little studio, is a very different thing.

What does it mean to you to get the other cast members to come back to do this? Did it take any convincing for any of them?

MASLANY: For me, it was spit-balling off the idea of remembering being on set and Jordan [Gavaris] was an incredible mimic. He just had such dexterity in his voice. He would just do impressions, at the drop of a hat. I was like, “Oh, I wonder what he would sound like, if he was doing the clones.” That was the original pitch. It was, “What would it be like, if Jordan did the clones.” And then, it made sense to bring in Kristian [Bruun] and Evelyne [Brochu] because they’re so integral to the heart of the show and their characters are so beloved. I just thought, “This piece is really for the fans, so I want the things that they want to see and hear to be part of it.”

Were any of them worried about not being able to find the character again?

MASLANY: They all had a lot easier time with it than I did. It was second nature for them, but I thought it was so hard. But when those characters are in you, they’re there for life.

Unlike with animation voice-over, where you record some, and then they go off and animate it, and then it changes and you have to go back and record again, do you feel more freedom with this? Are you able to make changes, if something doesn’t feel right while you’re doing it?

MASLANY: I had just done a cartoon called Harper House, and that was my first time really doing a cartoon. I’d done a couple of other little things, but that was my first full series, and the process felt very similar, in the sense of throwing out many options and using a lot of imagination and going, “Maybe this totally opposite take would be helpful.” The whole thing does feel super collaborative. I would record, and then they would go away and do sound design or put it together with the other actors. Then, they get a sense of, “Oh, this needs to be a harder line, or this needs to be more inviting, or whatever.” They would give me redirection. It was a process.

When you do something like this and you don’t have to worry about hitting your mark or finding your light or where the eyelines might be, and you can just focus on voicing the character and playing the character, does it give you a new appreciation for any or all of the clones? Do you feel like you are in their heads a lot more?

MASLANY: Yeah. You get into that meditative place of being inside of someone’s head when you’re just sitting there, picturing them playing the whole series through. It was especially fun for me, with the new clones, like Blythe or Vivi, because they weren’t innate. I was still trying to find them and start to lock into them and get a better sense of who they are, by exploring them. That was really fun.

Do you have like a good visual picture for when you have a new character that you’re creating? Do you know exactly what they would look like, if somebody said, “Okay, go dress up as that clone”?

MASLANY: Yeah, kind of. It’s not super concrete, but there are definitely colors and textures, or maybe a hairdo that feels true.

Is this something that you would like to continue doing for more seasons? Do you feel like you’re done with two seasons, or do you think that there’s still more to explore?

MASLANY: I was surprised that there was more, after the series, I always felt like it was quite locked into the end of a chapter. So, I was excited by the fact that there was a new material and that it felt different. I guess it would just really depend on if it was taking it somewhere new and it was talking about what’s going on in the world.

Clearly you’ve enjoyed this experience because you’re executive producing and starring in a new podcast, called Power Trip. How did that come about and what made you want to do something totally unrelated?

MASLANY: The story of Power Trip was really cool. Again, it’s living inside of someone’s head, which really becomes like a monologue. As an actor, that’s just very creative and very exciting, and I can be in my pajamas. It’s nice to do something creative right now that is private and safe. I don’t have to worry about Covid. And with the story, the character is very fun and very new for me. It feels like something I haven’t done before, so that’s fun.

How did that come about? Did you express your interest in finding another podcast?

MASLANY: Yeah. They’re great. They’ve got so many stories ready to go, or concepts for ready to go, and they came to me with a few. We talked about them and figuring out what felt exciting and relevant, and this one was the one that we ended up developing. I’ve been very lucky to be privy to drafts and to be a part of that process. It’s ultimately very collaborative. That’s how it happened.

I also loved the work that you did on Perry Mason. Sister Alice was such a great character. Had there been conversations about you possibly returning for a second season for that, or did it just feel like there was no way to fit her in again?

MASLANY: My instinct, and I think all of our instincts, was that her story was done and whatever new chapter in her life that follows is private. It’s a mystery. That question mark, at the end of the season, and the unknowable nature of that character, lends itself to no answers and no further questions. I love that I don’t know where she heads next and that we won’t see that. I was always joking that I would love to come back as a detective in that show, but they didn’t bite.

It’s such a fun character because she’s somebody that you’re dying to know more about, but at the same time, it’s those elements of mystery that make her cool and you don’t want to ruin that. There aren’t too many characters that you simultaneously want to know more about, but also don’t want to know anything more about.

MASLANY: Totally. I find it a little lacking sometimes, in storytelling lately, where there’s so much emphasis on telling you what is happening, what just happened and what’s going to happen, before you see it. So much is broadcast in this way. I know everybody’s on their phone, so I think people get scared that they’re gonna lose people and that people won’t be engaged, but my favorite stuff is the stuff where I don’t know what’s going on and it makes me lean forward. There’s enough interest there to hold me, but I’m not ahead of the story. I love to not know what’s happening. I love to not be told, “Don’t worry about this.” That’s my favorite stuff . . . So much of that is about being able to project fantasy onto those characters too. You can imagine that this might have happened, or you can relate to the character because of that. I think that’s where the collaboration with an audience and whoever’s telling the story is really important.

Orphan Black: The Next Chapter Season 2 is available on all podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

