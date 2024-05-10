The Big Picture Longlegs, directed by Osgood Perkins, is set to terrify audiences on July 12, 2024, with a chilling serial killer storyline.

Keep an eye out for Perkins' next project, Keeper, starring Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland in a romantic horror tale.

With a legacy that includes The Blackcoat's Daughter and Gretel & Hansel, Perkins is a modern horror icon to watch.

One of the creepiest horror films to be released this year is Longlegs from well-known genre director Osgood Perkins. The serial killer nightmare has had a deadly marketing campaign thus far ahead of its release this July. However, even though we're still horrifically a couple of months away from that film, we already know what the filmmaker's next project will be, Keeper.

Reported exclusively by Deadline, Keeper will star Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk, Orphan Black) and Rossif Sutherland (Possessor). The horror film follows “a couple as they escape for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm (Sutherland) suddenly returns to the city, Liz (Maslany) finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that unveils the cabin’s horrifying secrets.” Neon acquired the rights for Keeper in the US, seeing Perkins reteam with them after Longlegs, and will be handling the international sale at Cannes. Maslany is also serving as an executive producer on the project with the screenplay written by Nick Lepard.

Osgood Perkins is a Modern Horror Legend

Close

While Perkins may be the son of legendary horror actor Anthony Perkins (Psycho), even starting out playing the younger version of his iconic character Norman Bates in Psycho II, the filmmaker has carved out a genre legacy all his own. Starting with his directorial debut in 2015, the underrated The Blackcoat’s Daughter, Perkins showed his thick atmospheric approach that’s like no other genre director of our time. That emotionally distressing style instantly attached hardcore horror fans to the director and would continue in 2020’s Gretel & Hansel.

However, it seems like Perkins has reached a terrifying new level with Longlegs. The horror genre has seen a handful of serial killer thrillers in the last three decades. That being said, the creative and mysterious marketing for this particular scream-worthy event has the community on edge. Whether it be riddle-filled teasers, the disturbing posters, or the small sound bits we’ve gotten of Nicolas Cage’s villain, putting the pieces together for Longlegs has been absolutely spine-chilling. Modern horror icon Maika Monroe (It Follows, Watcher) trying to take down Cage has only added to the dreadful hype even more. It’s going to be exciting to see what Perkins brings to Keeper coming off such a talked about film in Longlegs.

Longlegs will be scaring moviegoers everywhere on July 12, 2024. While we wait for Perkins to traumatize the horror community once more, you can view the trailer for Longlegs below. The Blackcoat’s Daughter is also currently streaming on Max.

Your browser does not support the video tag.