‘She-Hulk’: Tatiana Maslany to Lead Marvel Series on Disney+

Just a few days after naming Kat Coiro (Marry Me) as director, Marvel’s She-Hulk series has finally revealed its big, green star. Deadline reports Tatiana Maslany will step into the slightly-torn business suit of Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. the title role. Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao is set to serve as showrunner on the series, which will debut at some extremely vague point in the future on Disney+.

Created by writer Stan Lee and artist John Buscema, Jennifer Walters first appeared in 1980, leading the series The Savage She-Hulk. That title is…kind’ve misleading! After an accident, lawyer Jennifer Walters is injected with an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner, taking on a much milder version of Banner’s Hulk condition. Unlike the Bruce we met on-screen before Avengers: Endgame, Walters maintains much of her own personality when in Hulk mode and continues her law career despite the occasional rage attack.

Maslany is coming off a much-praised run on HBO’s Perry Mason reboot, in which she played evangelist Sister Alice. Before that, the Emmy-winning actress had her major breakout role across five seasons of the BBC sci-fi series, Orphan Black, in which Maslany played not only the lead role, but also a simply astounding number of supporting roles. Here’s what Maslany told Collider early last year when we asked if she’d ever make the jump to superhero stories:

“It’s all up for grabs. I like collaboration on whatever level that is. I think you can find it all over the place, you just have to ally yourself with the right people.”

With the most major casting decision in She-Hulk out of the way, the major question mark now becomes when the heck we’ll ever see it. If not for the pandemic, the live-action MCU series The Falcon and the Winter Solider would have already premiered on Disney+, but the many delays thew Disney’s timing all out of whack. (WandaVision is still reportedly landing this December.) She-Hulk is currently in pre-production.