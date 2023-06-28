Tatsuya Nakadai is undeniably one of the greatest Japanese actors of all time, and arguably the country's greatest living actor. His first roles date back to the mid-1950s, and by the end of that decade, he'd established himself as a capable leading man. He worked steadily throughout the decades since, including starring in multiple movies directed by legendary filmmakers like Akira Kurosawa, Masaki Kobayashi, and Mikio Naruse, with his most recent credited role being in 2022 (the year he turned 90).

With more than 100 performances spread out over almost 70 years, there are an overwhelming number of great Tatsuya Nakadai movies to choose from, so what follows is a ranking of some of the best. Anyone wanting to explore Japanese cinema more would benefit from exploring Nakadai's filmography, given how many interesting films featured him, with the actor constantly excelling in both leading and supporting roles.

10 'Kagemusha' (1980)

One of Tatsuya Nakadai's earliest roles was a super brief appearance in 1954's Seven Samurai, directed by the great Akira Kurosawa, where Nakadai can be seen for little more than a second as an unnamed samurai walking through a town. It's technically one of the best movies he's featured in, but it being an uncredited role doesn't make it a true performance. Thankfully, he would have much more substantial roles in future Kurosawa movies, including playing the lead in Kagemusha.

In all honesty, he plays more than the lead here, as he's featured as two characters: one a warlord who is killed early in the story, and the other as a thief who looks identical to the recently deceased warlord. Much of the film then becomes about getting a lowly thief to pretend to be a fearsome warlord, to maintain the strength and morale of his army. It's visually bold, tells an interesting story, and Nakadai's dual-role performance is exceptional.

9 'Hachiko' (1987)

While the U.S. remake, Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009), is likely more well-known among English speakers, the original from 1987, Hachiko, is even better. Both films tell a notoriously sad story involving a man who owned a dog so loyal that even after his sudden death, the dog continued to visit the train station the man went to every morning for almost a decade, continually hoping his master would show up again.

Tatsuya Nakadai plays the role Richard Gere played in the 2009 film: that of the dog's master. The original Japanese version is even more brutally sad, and isn't quite as sentimental as the U.S. version, meaning there's little to soften the blow here. Nakadai's performance is a big part of why the film ends up so emotional after his character exits the narrative.

8 'The Face of Another' (1966)

Science-fiction movies rarely get more troubling or thought-provoking than The Face of Another, which looks at identity, human nature, and the way people can and can't conform. Tatsuya Nakadai plays a businessman who obtains a hyperrealistic mask to cover up his disfigured face, only for his new mask to slowly alter his personality.

It's a very trippy film, and is intentionally designed to get viewers' heads spinning while simultaneously also making them feel unsettled. Such a lead role would've been challenging to take on, and it's the odd style of filmmaking here that stands out more than any of the acting, but Nakadai still manages to play the difficult part well.

7 'Yojimbo' (1961)

Yojimbo may star Toshiro Mifune and rank as one of his best movies, but that doesn't mean it's not also a great Tatsuya Nakadai movie, seeing as he played a fantastic antagonist here. They're two of the biggest Japanese actors of all time and appeared in numerous movies together, with the results proving frequently captivating.

Of those collaborations, Yojimbo (another film directed by Akira Kurosawa) is easily one of the best. The narrative sees Mifune's character enter a town, only to find it paralyzed by a war between two gangs. He then plays both gangs against each other (one of which Nakadai's character belongs to), hoping to eliminate them both in one go. It's a very entertaining - and sometimes quite funny - samurai drama, with a plot that influenced Sergio Leone, too.

6 'Kwaidan' (1964)

Ranking as one of the best horror movies of all time, Kwaidan runs for three hours and is technically an anthology movie made up of four different stories, all adapting an old Japanese folk tale. That does mean Tatsuya Nakadai only features in about a quarter of the movie, but he still leaves a considerable impact.

That one of the four stories is referred to as "The Woman of the Snow," and sees his character encountering a mysterious, potentially ghostly woman during a blizzard. The film is overall stylish, boldly colorful, and surprisingly eerie, and the performances are similarly quite bold and theatrical in a way that works well with the visuals and fantastical stories.

5 'The Sword of Doom' (1966)

A violent, bold, and oftentimes very jarring samurai movie that isn't afraid to go to some seriously dark places, The Sword of Doom essentially asks what would happen if a skilled swordsman had no sense of morality and killed indiscriminately. The film answers such a question in gory detail, with a main character constantly becoming more filled with rage and bloodlust as things go on.

Tatsuya Nakadai plays that swordsman, Ryunosuke, and does so in a way that's incredibly intense and genuinely uncomfortable to watch at points. He completely disappeared into the role, and even if the film weren't one of the most violent of the 1960s, The Sword of Doom would still pack a tremendous punch from the ferocity of Nakadai's performance alone.

4 'The Human Condition' (1959-1961)

Between 1959 and 1961, Tatsuya Nakadai starred in three war epics that comprise The Human Condition trilogy, with the role of Kaji - a pacifist turned soldier turned survivalist during World War II - being the one that made Nakadai a star. In total, The Human Condition runs for over nine hours and stands as one of the best war movies of all time, and has occasionally been screened all in one night, for marathon screenings.

It'd be difficult to watch all three in one go, given the length and how heavy they get, but all three ought to be experienced in some capacity, as they make an overall immensely powerful epic. Nakadai's character changes so much throughout the three films, and there's a good argument to be made that Kaji's his most complex character.

3 'Ran' (1985)

Ran ranks among the greatest of all Shakespeare film adaptations, with it taking the story of King Lear and setting it in 16th-century Japan. It follows an aging patriarch needing to divide his kingdom among his three sons, only for bitter fighting among the family to throw his plans into chaos, and set off a string of bloody (and tragic) battles.

It's perhaps the most epic film in Akira Kurosawa's vast body of work, and saw him once again casting Tatsuya Nakadai in a lead role, a few years on from Kagemusha... and in almost every way, Ran improves upon that already impressive film. The film is beautiful and emotional, and features a very dramatic Nakadai performance at its center, making it a classic of Japanese cinema.

2 'High and Low' (1963)

High and Low certainly isn't a low-rated Akira Kurosawa film. In fact, it's one of his highest-rated, and easily the great director's best crime movie (he did several), with its plot revolving around a wealthy man being extorted after the son of his chauffeur is kidnapped and held for ransom.

Toshiro Mifune plays the wealthy man being extorted, and Tatsuya Nakadai plays the chief investigator looking into the case. The acting from these two (and the rest of the cast, really) is excellent, and the movie's remarkably well-paced and consistently tense, having lost none of its power in the 60 years since its release. As far as old Japanese crime/thriller movies go, it's one of the very best.

1 'Harakiri' (1962)

Masaki Kobayashi directed Tatsuya Nakadai in the aforementioned Kwaidan and The Human Condition trilogy (among others), but their greatest collaboration would have to be Harakiri. This film represents the samurai genre at its best, being a slow-paced yet engrossing drama that explores revenge and the inherent flaws present in the samurai way of life.

It's brutal, dark, and also close to perfect, and it's currently the highest-rated film on Letterboxd. It further cemented Nakadai's acting prowess, given the tragic nature of his character and the various emotions he has to portray on-screen. It's a committed lead performance surrounded by a film that's exceptional in every other way, ensuring Harakiri stands as the best of the best when it comes to Tatsuya Nakadai films.

