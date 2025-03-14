What's better than a con artist caper film? Time and time again, with movies like The Sting and Catch Me If You Can, this subgenre has been consistently entertaining and endlessly rewatchable. The illicit nature makes them riveting, but their non-violent and Robin Hood-like approach to treating anti-heroes keeps them light and a joy to follow along with. Because they are stories about chicanery and deception, they loosely mirror the process of crafting a movie. Crime capers are especially satisfying when made by master filmmakers like Peter Bogdanovich, a film historian who imbued his love for classic Hollywood into Paper Moon. The film that won Tatum O'Neal an Oscar paired her with her father, Ryan O'Neal, in a road film less about tricks and more about building genuine relationships.

Tatum O'Neal Is an Acting Pro Alongside Her Father Ryan O'Neal in 'Paper Moon'

Image via Paramount Pictures

Although he was one of the seminal forces of the New Hollywood movement, which sought to radicalize the industry by tapping into the dark underbelly of American life, Peter Bogdanovich was all about honoring the past. While we take them for granted now, legendary classic Hollywood filmmakers like Howard Hawks, Alfred Hitchcock, and Preston Sturges were not often cited as bonafide auteurs. During the 1970s, Bogdanovich paid homage to these old masters, along with his beloved John Ford, with a youthful spirit that defined the decade, including Targets, The Last Picture Show, and What's Up, Doc?. Paper Moon, thanks to its old-timey aesthetic, was the apotheosis of Bogdanovich's cinematic vision, even if it lacked the pathos of the former two and the sheer inventiveness of the latter.

Set in the Depression-era midwest, the 1973 film follows a con man, Moses Pray (Ryan O'Neal), saddled with watching over a young girl, Addie Loggins (Tatum O'Neal), as he transports her to her aunt's home in Missouri. Addie, who insists that Moses is her father, is wise beyond her years and proves to be just as formidable a con artist as him. At just 10 years old, O'Neal, in her screen debut, became the youngest person to win an acting Oscar, and in the pantheon of exceptional child acting performances, her work as the determined orphaned girl ranks among the best. Most juvenile performances often lean too heavily on mawkish cutesy-ness. On the flip side, many kids on screen are too precocious and strong-willed for their own good. O'Neal strikes the perfect balance between endearing and tough as she clashes with her father, smokes cigarettes, and sells Bibles to grieving widows. Addie remains assured and poised throughout the film but leaves enough vulnerability to make us suspect she might crack at some point.

Peter Bogdanovich Impeccably Recreates the Era in 'Paper Moon'