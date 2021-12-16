The project is one of a number of upcoming films from the artist better known as Machine Gun Kelly.

Taurus, a drama about a troubled musician rising in the industry, staring Colson Baker (Bird Box), aka Billboard Music Award-winning musician Machine Gun Kelly, has just added some big names to its growing cast.

Thanks to an exclusive from Deadline, we now know that joining Baker in the drama are Maddie Hasson (Malignant), Scoot McNairy (C’mon C’mon), Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black), Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory (Euphoria), recording artist Lil Tjay, Megan Fox (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) and musician Naomi Wild.

Taurus explores the darkness of fame, addiction, the artistic process, and the music industry as it tells the story of a troubled musician (Baker) on the rise in the industry. The film follows Baker's character as he spends all of his time searching endlessly for the inspiration to record one last song. His sister-like assistant (Hasson) wants to save him, his collaborators (McNairy, Lil Meech, and Lil TJay) want him in the studio, all while his dealer (Rose) and his ex (Fox) push him deeper into the void. The film is said to take its inspiration from the life and careers of contemporary artists such as Mac Miller, Lil Peep, Pop Smoke, and Juice Wrld, who all died tragically young.

Image via YouTube

RELATED: 'The Last Son' Trailer Reveals Colson Baker's Action-Packed Western FlickTaurus is written and directed by Tim Sutton (The Last Son), with Baker reportedly working on several new songs to be featured in the film, as part of his venture into filmmaking and away from music. Jib Polhemus is serving as a producer on the project alongside Rivulet Media’s film division President, Rob Paris, and COO Mike Witherill. Anonymous Content and Paradigm are co-representing the worldwide rights.

No official release date for Taurus has been announced yet, so stay tuned to Collider for more on this upcoming title.

