Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, has achieved fame mainly for his work as a musician, composer, and rapper. Acting is yet another one of his talents and this time he's taking it to the next level by starring in, co-writing, and producing his own story. Written and directed by Tim Sutton (The Last Son), Taurus is a fictional semi-biopic surrounding rising star Cole Taurus as he deals with the hassles of fame. Sutton and Baker join Gül Karakiz as executive producers. Taurus is also produced by Jib Polhemus, Rob Paris, and Mike Witherill; with Nick Shumaker, Constance L. Hoy, and Caroline Parks rounding up the team. As it could not be any other way, the film's original music is courtesy of Machine Gun Kelly himself.

Baker stars as Cole Taurus, who is supposed to be a fictional version of himself. Maddie Hasson co-stars as Ilana, who is Cole's assistant in the film. Baker's fiancé Megan Fox joins as Mae, Cole’s ex-girlfriend. Ruby Rose will portray a character called Bub. Scoot McNairy also joins the cast, playing Ray. Other outstanding names in the cast include rapper and actor Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory (Euphoria), rapper Lil Tjay, and singer Naomi Wild.

So, is Cole Taurus actually just Machine Gun Kelly? Is the movie coming out in theaters and on streaming platforms at the same time? Keep reading for more details about Taurus, like what it's all about and how, where, and when you can watch it.

What Is Taurus About?

When fame becomes too much, Cole struggles to find inspiration to write one more song. The trailer (which you can see above) makes the main theme of the film pretty clear: fame destroys all, and it comes with addiction, loneliness, identity crises, and an emotional rollercoaster. While Taurus is not exactly a biopic, it is a drama movie that follows the inner persona of musician Colson Baker (or rather, Machine Gun Kelly). Inspired by Baker's own life experiences, it can be considered more like a biographical fiction film. And, by the looks of it, it also works as a cautionary tale about the not-so-glamorous face of the music industry.

When and Where Is Taurus Releasing?

Taurus had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2022, but the rest of the world will be able to catch the movie starting on November 18, 2022. Taurus is distributed by RLJE films, arriving in select theaters, Digital, and On Demand on the same day. It is not yet certain which streaming service will add Taurus to its catalog, nor when it will arrive at platforms. It's likely that there won't be news on the matter until weeks after the film's release, so stay tuned.

Taurus Showtimes

Now that Taurus is in theaters, it's time to start looking up showtimes for the movie. As mentioned already, you can watch the film on VOD but if you are keen on getting the theatrical experience, check the showtimes at your local theaters using the following links:

More Musician Movies Like Taurus

While Taurus is not exactly a biopic, it gives viewers a good insight into what it's like for a famous artist to go through the inroads of fame and excess. The last few years have seen the release of many great musicians' biopics, with Academy Award-winning features such as Bohemian Rhapsody packing movie theaters around the world. Also coming soon is the release of I Wanna Dance with Somebody, a film about the legendary Whitney Houston. Of course, not all biopics are the same. If what you want is a list of films about the weight of fame, here are a few that follow the same thread as Taurus.

Elvis (2022): While it premiered only in mid-2022, Elvis has already received a lot of acclaim. The film starring Austin Butler, who delivered a stellar performance as music legend Elvis Presley, is also a fictionalized biopic that traces the singer's skyrocketing rise and fall through addiction and overexposure to public scrutiny. It's available now in 4K on HBO Max, or rent it on Apple iTunes, also in the highest definition.

The Dirt (2019): Taurus star Colson Baker is one of the leading actors in this comedy-drama film, based on the autobiography written by the members of the rock band Mötley Crüe. The Dirt revolves around the success the band achieved and the excesses they gave in to while at the top of the music industry. You can watch it now on Netflix.

Rocketman (2019): An Academy Award-winning film, Rocketman is a musical following Sir Elton John’s early life story. Starring Taron Egerton, Elton John himself took part as one of the executive producers. The film does not fail to portray how dark and lonely a star's path behind the glamour, parties, and luxury lifestyle can be. If an artist of Sir Elton John's caliber was involved in the narrative of this film, then it can't be so far from the truth. You can now rent or buy Rocketman on multiple platforms.

