You probably know that the hit series Yellowjackets has just returned for Season 3 and that Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable) plays the adult version of the fan-favorite character Taissa. What you may not remember is that, almost two decades ago, Cypress was part of another popular series that had its own slate of mysteries. Heroes ran from 2006 to 2010, and in it, Cypress played a character named Simone Deveaux. Surprisingly, though, that might not have been the case if the actor hadn't auditioned for a different role, as she revealed to Perri Nemiroff in a recent episode of Collider Ladies Night.

During the interview, Cypress revealed that, with Heroes being the first major role that she landed on TV, she realized her power as a performer due to a call that she received from the series creator Tim Kring. Initially, she auditioned to play Niki, the super-strong woman who has a gifted son. However, Cypress admitted that she knew she wasn't going to get the role from the get-go, for a very specific reason:

“For my first major role, when I got 'Heroes,' I went and auditioned against Ali Larter. She and I went up for the same role, and it was so obvious that she was right for the role. I mean, they were looking for a gimmick. They were looking for a white lady with a Black husband and a mixed son — that was in the script. In 2006, if that’s what they wrote in the script, that’s literally what they’re looking for. So I didn’t even know why I was there, and then on the way back to the airport after the screen test, I got a call from the creator [Tim Kring] and he was like, 'Listen, we can’t offer you that role,' and I was like, 'Obviously.' And he said, 'But there’s this other role. It’s a recurring role. We’d like to change it into a series regular if you’d like to take that.' And I was like, 'Man, I will sweep the floors for you. Are you kidding me? I’ll do anything.' And that’s when I was like, 'Wow. I did it! I did it.' There wasn’t even a role for me, and I did it. That was it.”

Is 'Heroes' Coming Back?

Image via NBC

Almost a year ago, it was announced that Heroes was getting a reboot titled Heroes: Eclipsed with Tim Kring back at the helm. In theory, the new series would follow the same premise of the original show – a group of individuals whose lives are changed forever after an eclipse – but ever since the announcement we haven't gotten any news regarding the new show's development or possible cast members. So, for now, long-time fans of the franchise will have to be on the lookout for anything new.

catch Cypress in Yellowjackets Season 3 on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.