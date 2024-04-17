The Big Picture Taxi Driver returns in limited edition 4K Steelbook, beautifully restored for cinephiles to enjoy the iconic film like never before.

Bonus features include a Making-of documentary, Q&A with Scorsese, De Niro, and Foster, plus commentary for an enriched viewing experience.

Cult classic Taxi Driver, known for its compelling performances and powerful storytelling, remains a beloved film preserved for future generations.

Travis Bickle will return to take us on a ride as Taxi Driver, the iconic classic from Martin Scorsese returns a limited edition 4k Ultra HD Steelbook. The critically acclaimed movie led by Robert De Niro as the late night taxi driver is considered one of the most culturally significant films of its time and one of the greatest films ever made, so having it in 4K will be an asset for any cinephile as well as the fans of the film.

The 4K Ultra disc has been restored from the original camera negative and includes bonus features like the ‘Making Taxi Driver Documentary,’ the storyboard to film comparisons with an introduction by Scorsese along with animated photo galleries, 20th-anniversary re-release trailer, and more. Furthermore, the BLU-RAY DISC comes with a 40-Minute Taxi Driver Q&A with Scorsese, De Niro, and Jodie Foster recorded live at the Beacon Theatre in New York City at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. The disc also contains commentary from the director and writer Paul Schrader.

‘Taxi Driver’ Is a Cult Classic

Close

In the 1976 film, De Niro plays a Vietnam veteran turned New York taxi driver, Travis Bickle, who is ridden with PTSD. He turns into a vigilante, as he grows tired of the crime on the streets of the city. Things take a turn he decides to save a young girl from her pimp which leads to a horrific blood bath. While the movie was criticized for graphic violence among other things, in time since, it has acquired a cult classic status.

The movie received the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and four Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (for De Niro), and Best Supporting Actress (for Foster). Further, the film was considered culturally and historically significant and was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry. The neo-noir has a 93 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed over $28M worldwide against a budget $1.9 million, making it a commercial success.

The movie cast Foster as Iris, Cybill Shepherd as Betsy, Harvey Keitel as Matthew Higgins, Albert Brooks as Tom, and Leonard Harris as Senator Charles Palantine. Further rounding off the cast are Peter Boyle, Steven Prince, Harry Northup, Victor Argo, and Joe Spinell. The movie is full of compelling performances and great twists and turns.

Taxi Driver will be available in 4K and Blu-Ray on June 25.