Robert De Niro is set to play two warring mobsters in Barry Levinson's The Alto Knights this spring. Before that, you can watch his iconic performance as a man at war against himself in Taxi Driver. The Martin Scorsese classic will be available to stream on Max starting February 1, 2025.

Taxi Driver was the first collaboration between Scorsese and screenwriter Paul Schrader; the two would later work on Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ, and Bringing Out the Dead together. Dustin Hoffman was the first choice for the film's lead, but he turned it down; De Niro, who'd previously starred in Scorsese's Mean Streets, was cast instead. To prepare for the role, De Niro lost weight, studied the diaries of would-be assassin Arthur Bremer, and even obtained a taxi license and drove a cab in his space time; despite having starred in The Godfather Part II a year earlier, he was only recognized once. The film also features the last score legendary film composer Bernard Herrmann wrote before his death in 1975.

What Is 'Taxi Driver' About?