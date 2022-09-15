Hulu has announced that they have given a series order to a new dating show called Back in the Groove, hosted by Taye Diggs. Back in the Groove is an unscripted reality dating show that will follow three women in their 40s who are in the grind of their everyday lives. On the show, they will check into The Groove Hotel, which is a resort on an island of the Dominican Republic. The goal of the show is for these women to rediscover youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men who are half their age, according to Deadline.

“As the saying goes, you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!”, states the official Hulu announcement. “At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it!”

Taye Diggs is most well-known for his role as Billy Barker on CW's popular tv show All American, and he has also starred in blockbuster hits including The Best Man, Chicago!, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back. He also hosted the 2020 and 2022 Critics' Choice Awards. Back in the Groove will be his first time hosting for a reality TV show.

Image via 20th Century Fox

RELATED: From '90 Day Fiancé' to 'The Bachelor': 10 Reality Dating Shows Ranked: Which One Has the Highest Success Rate?

The show is expected to follow a format similar to the familiar dating shows Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle, and is sure to contain plenty of romance, gossip, and drama. The series’ leads are Sparkle (43) from Atlanta, Steph (41) from Miami, and Brooke (42) from Los Angeles. Diggs will be the host of the show, and he also serves as executive producer alongside Bill Dixon, Sonya Wilkes, Evan Wilkes, Michael Krupat, John Luscombe, and Shannon Stoeke. The series is co-produced by Disney Television Alternative and Beyond Media Right Ltd. The Walt Disney Company is familiar with this type of entertainment, as they are also the producers of ABC’s hit series The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

The show is the first unscripted Hulu Original series, and the eight-episode series will be released on Hulu in the United States. It still remains unclear on whether the series will be released on Disney+ or will be available internationally.

The series is currently in the works, and the release date has not been announced yet.