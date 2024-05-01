The Big Picture Taylor Ann Greene has found love with Gaston Rojas, not Shep Rose or Austen Kroll.

The couple met through TJ Dinch and have been an item since July.

Rojas has met Greene's family and friends, but still needs to meet her ex, Shep Rose.

Taylor Ann Greene has found love again after a tumultuous season on Southern Charm. Some wondered whether she and her ex, Shep Rose, would rekindle their at-times toxic entanglement. Or if she and friend/hook-up Austen Kroll, would give it a proper go, but this doesn't seem to be the case. Greene has decided against those options and has instead embraced a new man. His name? Gaston Rojas. Yes, Gaston, like the villainous hunk in Beauty and the Beast, is a joke the 28-year-old reality TV star cleverly remarked in her tell-all interview with US Weekly. Luckily for Greene, Rojas seems like a better catch than his Disney counterpart.

The two, who have been together for a while, confirmed their relationship in October when she had an exclusive chat with The Daily Dish, which is Bravo's own news site. The Bravolebrity truly showed her new beau to the world when she posted him on her Instagram story to ring in the new year. And yes, of course, he reposted. How the two met is yet to be revealed but some juicy details about who Rojas is associated with are already known. Greene herself was the one to share that he was TJ Dinch's roommate.

Southern Hospitality Follows the lives of a social group of friends living in Charleston, there is never a dull day in "Leva Land" with the powerful boss, Leva Bonaparte, owner of four restaurants and Republic is the crown jewel of her Kingdom. Release Date November 28, 2022 Cast Leva Nowroozyani Bonaparte , Maddi Reese , Mia Alario , Mikel Simmons Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

Who Is TJ Dinch?

Dinch is best known as the bartender on Southern Hospitality. Southern Hospitality is the spin-off series that follows the staff of Leva Bonaparte’s and husband Lamar Bonaparte's nightclub Republic Garden & Lounge. Bonaparte, who is a known fixture on Southern Charm, has obviously come in contact with Greene as the two are cast-mates and somewhat friends. So is everything in Charleston, North Carolina, truly intertwined? After watching the two interlinked shows, it's hard to imagine it not being like that in reality.

The new couple, who have not yet been involved in any drama, have had some confusion around their relationship in recent months. Greene admitted that at first, people thought she was dating TJ Dinch's former roommate, Wilson Filogamo. This caused quite an uproar as Naomi Olindo's long-time best friend is known to be gay. Greene quickly set the record straight, and even though she does say that her, Filogamo and Rojas are all buddies, it is indeed Gaston Rojas who she has a romantic entanglement with.

How Did Taylor Ann Green and Gaston Rojas Start Dating?

Image via Bravo

The two, who met through Rojas' roommate Dinch, have shared a glimpse of information about how she and Rojas started dating. They were supposed to go on a group hang at a restaurant, but their friends all bailed, so it instead turned into a date, which, fortunately for them, was able to blossom into a budding romance. Ever since July 2023, they have been attached to the hip, with Taylor Ann Greene even gushing over her new boyfriend. "He makes me feel confident," Greene said to US Weekly, alongside other loving words such as "He's incredible. He's great."

Has Taylor Ann Greene Already Introduced Her New BF to Her 'Southern Charm' Castmates?

Image by Bravo.

Still in their honeymoon-phase, the new couple made their relationship official in September, and since then, Rojas has already met his new flame's family and friends. One person who he still has to meet is Shep Rose, Greene's ex, who she was with for two years and who is her current cast mate. The two might have an iffy past, but nowadays, Greene has nothing but lovely things to say about him. She is even persistent in saying that she knows that he'll be happy for her, as he always just wants the best for everybody. So, as Southern Charm might be off the air for the moment, Southern Hospitality might still showcase a fragment or two of Taylor Ann Greene and Gaston Rojas, or perhaps it might just be a mention, but even without them, it is for sure a fact that the spin-off show is known to bring the drama.

New episodes of Southern Hospitality air Thursdays at 9 PM on Bravo, with the next day replays available on Peacock.

