The Big Picture Taylor Armstrong defended her friendship with Kyle Richards amidst a satirical rumor.

Kyle Richards' love life has been a hot topic since her split from Umansky.

Armstrong's response sheds light on her close bond with Richards amidst the online scrutiny.

Taylor Armstrong used to be a housewife on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside OG Kyle Richards. Armstrong is now the source of a rumor about a potential romance with Richards. It all started with one social media post. Everyone is currently obsessed with Richards' love life since her separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her new friendship with Morgan Wade, all of which was explore in Season 13 of the reality series. With many fans thinking that there is something romantic between Wade and Richards, there is a magnifying glass on everything that Richards does currently, and has done in the past.

The "Dorinda Deadly" took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to write: "Taylor Armstrong confirms to GQ that she dated Kyle Richards for about five months in 2016. She says the two are friends now: 'She’s family no matter what.'" The account loves to make jokes about the Bravo world. They recently blamed the Countess (Luann de Lesseps) as the reason behind a 4.8 earthquake that hit New York. The account is known for its satire.

Armstrong quickly defended her friendship with Richards, writing "This is complete bullshit. Kyle is like family to me and always has been! I never said this, thought this or experienced this. Lies, lies, lies!!!" The account in question was parodying a news piece that stated that Hunter Schafer briefly dated the singer Rosalína and Dorinda Deadly went as far as to use the same exact quote from Schafer in their joke tweet. While Armstrong was clearly trying to not only clear her own name but also defend her friend, it does put a spotlight on how many are talking about Richards.

Kyle Richards' Relationships Take Center Stage on 'RHOBH'

Since the announcement that Richards and Umansky were separating, Richards has been the subject of many rumors. Many fans were disappointed in her vague answers about her marriage and relationship with Wade on the show.

In Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills, Umanksy is addressing the split head-on, unlike his estranged wife. Despite their split after 27 years of marriage, Umanksy is in no rush to date. In recent interviews, he noted that his focus is enjoying his life as a single man, despite being spotted with his Dancing With the Stars partner. Instead, he says his real estate agency is his focus.

Richards was asked during the reunion special if she'd ever date Wade. She didn't give a direct answer. Her co-stars don't believe their relationship is platonic.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed on Peacock.

