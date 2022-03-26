Longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, the band said in a statement posted on Twitter on Friday. Hawkins was perhaps the most prominent face of the rock band after frontman Dave Grohl. He was 50.

In the statement, the band said that they are "devastated" by Hawkins' "tragic and untimely" death, although no immediate details were shared. The full statement is as follows:

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Hawkins co-starred in the band's recently released horror-comedy film Studio 666, in which a possessed Grohl goes on a murderous rampage against him and the other bandmates — Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel. He had also appeared in a couple of rockumentaries about the band — the 2011 feature Foo Fighters: Back and Forth, and the 2014 HBO series Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways.

According to the Associated Press, Hawkins was on tour with the Foo Fighters in South America. The band played at San Isidro, Argentina, on Sunday and was scheduled to perform in Bogotá, Colombia, on Friday night.

Born Oliver Taylor Hawkins in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1972, Hawkins and his family moved to Laguna Beach, California, in 1976. This is where he grew up and played in the small Southern California band Sylvia before joining singers Sass Jordan and Alanis Morissette as their touring drummer. Hawkins became a member of the Foo Fighters in 1997, after Grohl and original drummer William Goldsmith reportedly had a falling out. Hawkins had been a member of the band for a quarter-century.

Several music industry personalities condoled his death on social media. Former Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave guitarist Tom Morello wrote on Twitter, "God bless you, Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace, my friend." Musician Finneas wrote in a tweet, "So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins' passing, what an incredible talent, who didn't also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did. Rest In Peace." The bands Nickelback and The Smashing Pumpkins also expressed their grief in social media statements.

Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children. Our thoughts go out to them, the band, and Hawkins' legions of fans. You can watch him sing Queen's "Somebody to Love" here; it's a song he loved performing live.

