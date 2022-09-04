During the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on September 3, Foo Fighters’ lead singer Dave Grohl was a constant fixture on the stage as many iconic rock voices gathered to honor his late bandmate. And while there were many powerful moments throughout the 50-song set, no performance was quite as poignant as Grohl taking the stage by himself and performing a solo rendition of the classic Foo Fighters song, “Everlong” to close out the show.

Grohl’s near five-minute rendition of “Everlong” was actually anything but solo — the crowd packed into London’s Wembley Stadium sang along with every word. It was a truly cathartic experience as most of the house lights were dimmed, and it was just Grohl and his guitar up on the stage. “Love you, Taylor,” said Grohl before he thanked everyone in the crowd for being there and then brought out all the acts that had appeared on stage during the show for one last curtain call. “Everlong” is a song from the Foo Fighters’ 1997 album The Colour and the Shape and has been a constant part of their live concerts for the past two decades. It's also the most-played Foo Fighters song of all time, according to setlist.fm.

The first of two tribute shows for the late drummer included a bevy of legendary names ranging from Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, members of Queen and AC/DC, and even some of Hawkins’ family members including his brother Justin and his son Shane. The latter performed an especially emotional rendition of “My Hero” and was given the spotlight for the penultimate song of the entire concert.

Image via PBS

Hawkins was a member of Foo Fighters since 1997 before his tragic passing on March 25 of this year. If you missed the September 3 London concert, you can stream parts of it on Paramount+ now and will be able to access it on-demand on both Pluto TV and MTV Brand YouTube beginning the week of September 5. Performances from the concert can also be found on YouTube. The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27 with some of the same artists in the rotation along with some new faces including Geezer Butler, Miley Cyrus, and Pink. Proceeds from the ticket and merchandise sales of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will go to the two charities that the Hawkins family chose: Music Support and MusiCares.

For more information about the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts including ticketing and streaming information, check out their official website. Check out the video below to see Grohl’s performance of “Everlong.”