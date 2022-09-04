Nandi Bushell, a 12-year-old drummer and social media celebrity, joined the Foo Fighters on stage for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The show lasted for about six hours and took place on September 3. Nandi took to the stage to play drums on the song "Learn to Fly." Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, introduced her as "the coolest fucking drummer in the world." Grohl added, "She's the biggest rock star on the bill. I know we got Queen and Rush and all that shit, but we got Nandi tonight."

This isn't the first time Bushell has played with the Foo Fighters, the young drummer was invited to play with the band in L.A. last year after she challenged Grohl to a drum off online during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown. During that performance Bushell got to show off her skills, stepping in for Hawkins during one of the Foo Fighters' most beloved songs, "Everlong." Bushell has been playing the drums since she was 5 years old after having become obsessed with a performance of "Hey Jude" by Beatles drummer Ringo Starr. She has a YouTube channel where she shares covers of popular rock songs as well as her own original work. In addition to recognition from the Foo Fighters, Bushell has impressed other rock legends including Muse, Lenny Kravitz, and Questlove.

The tribute concert for Hawkins benefited the charities Music Support and MusiCares. It was streamed live on Paramount+, Pluto TV, and MTV YouTube channels; CBS and MTV also broadcasted a one-hour concert special and you can watch part of the concert on Paramount+. A lineup of other musicians on the bill paid homage to Hawkins, like Shane Hawkins, the late drummer's 16-year-old son, and Violet Grohl, Grohl's 16-year-old daughter. Hawkins played "My Hero," and Grohl did a cover of Jeff Buckley's "Grace" and "Last Goodbye."

Image via PBS

The Foo Fighters formed in Seattle in 1994 and are known for songs like "The Pretender," "Best of You," and "Learn to Fly." The lineup consists of Grohl (lead vocals and guitar), Mendel (bass guitar), Smear (guitar and backing vocals), Jaffee (keyboards and piano), and Shiflett (guitar and backing vocals). Hawkins had been the drummer of the Foo Fighters since 1997 — he tragically passed away on March 25, hours before they were set to perform a show on their South American tour. Grohl paid tribute to his friend with an emotional opening speech at the tribute concert: "For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing."

You can see the tribute concert on-demand on Paramount+ and Pluto TV starting September 5. To see Nandi Bushell's performance of "Learn to Fly," watch the video below: