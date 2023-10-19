Taylor Kitsch is a Canadian actor who has made a significant mark in both film and television with his versatile talent and captivating performances. He gained widespread recognition for his role as Tim Riggins in the critically acclaimed television series Friday Night Lights, where he portrayed a high school football star. Kitsch's career then took off in Hollywood, with notable appearances in major projects like True Detective.

His work in Lone Survivor showcased his ability to handle emotionally charged roles, while The Normal Heart demonstrated his commitment to socially relevant projects. Kitsch also starred in the 2018 series Waco, receiving praise for his portrayal of David Koresh. More recently, he headlined the 2020 series The Defeated (also known as Shadowplay) and the 2023 limited series Painkiller, continuing to demonstrate his versatility and dedication to compelling storytelling. Kitsch's career is a testament to his ability to tackle a wide range of roles, leaving a lasting impact on audiences and the industry. Here are some of Taylor Kitsch's best performances in movies and television shows based on the ratings of Rotten Tomatoes.

10 ‘Savages’ (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 50%

Savages is a crime thriller that revolves around two best friends, Chon (Taylor Kitsch) and Ben (Aaron-Taylor Johnson), who run a successful marijuana business in California. Their peaceful existence is disrupted when a Mexican drug cartel, led by the ruthless Elena (Salma Hayek), demands a partnership. When Chon and Ben refuse, Elena kidnaps their shared girlfriend, Ophelia (Blake Lively). The trio embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue her, leading to a brutal war with the cartel.

Kitsch’s character, Chon, is a former Navy SEAL with a tough and aggressive demeanor, providing the muscle and security for their operation. He is deeply in love with their shared girlfriend, Ophelia, and his loyalty to her and his business partner, Ben, drives much of the film's conflict. While some viewers appreciated its intense action sequences, complex characters, and exploration of the drug trade's brutality, others found fault with its graphic violence and convoluted plot. Critics had varying opinions, with some praising the film's performances and direction, while others criticized its writing and storytelling.

9 ‘John Carter’ (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 52%

John Carter (Taylor Kitsch), a former Confederate Army captain, was mysteriously transported to Mars, known as Barsoom. On Barsoom, he discovers that the planet is in the midst of a conflict between various alien species and becomes embroiled in the struggle. With newfound superhuman abilities due to the planet's lower gravity, Carter must navigate the treacherous terrain and help save the planet and its inhabitants, which include Tars Tarkas (Willem Dafoe) and Princess Dejah Thoris (Lynn Collins).

While Kitsch brought a rugged charm and physicality to the role, the movie itself faced challenges, including high production costs and marketing issues. Upon release, John Carterunfortunately struggled to rack up a high rating on Rotten Tomatoes and became a disappointment at the box office. Despite this, some viewers appreciated Kitsch's portrayal of the adventurous hero, and the film has gained a small but dedicated fan base in the years since its release.

8 ‘The Grand Seduction’ (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 61%

The story of The Grand Seduction is set in the picturesque fishing village of Tickle Head, where the residents are struggling to make ends meet. When they learn that a doctor is needed to secure a factory and save their town, they embark on an elaborate scheme to seduce Dr. Paul Lewis (Taylor Kitsch), a city doctor, into staying permanently. The villagers go to great lengths to make their town seem appealing, inventing hobbies and interests they think the doctor will like.

The film received generally positive reviews, with many praising Kitsch's performance for bringing warmth and charm to the character of Dr. Lewis. Critics and audiences appreciated the film's heartwarming and comedic storytelling, as well as its portrayal of the close-knit community's efforts to save their town. The Grand Seduction was seen as an endearing and feel-good comedy film that showcased Kitsch's versatility beyond action roles.

7 ‘Waco’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%

Waco is a miniseries that dramatizes the events surrounding the 1993 Waco siege in Texas. The series follows the real-life standoff between the Branch Davidians, a religious sect led by David Koresh (portrayed by Taylor Kitsch), and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and ATF. It explores the complex factors that led to the 51-day standoff, including religious beliefs, government actions, and the perspectives of those involved. The series delves into the lives of the Branch Davidians and the law enforcement agents, portraying the escalating tensions and tragic consequences that ultimately unfolded in a fiery tragedy.

While the series received mixed reviews, Kitsch's portrayal of the enigmatic leader was widely praised for its humanizing approach to a controversial figure. Kitsch's portrayal is central to the series, as he embodies the complex and charismatic figure who played a pivotal role in the Waco siege. Despite being a challenging role for Taylor Kitsch to take on, his performance received critical acclaim for its depth and nuance, capturing Koresh's charisma, religious enthusiasm, and the darker aspects of his personality. His ability to convey Koresh's complexity contributed significantly to the show's impact and the extent of the tragic events at Waco.

6 ‘True Detective’ (Season 2, 2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

The second season of True Detective follows a new cast of characters and a different storyline. The season focuses on three detectives: Ray Velcoro (Colin Farrell), a corrupt cop entangled in a web of corruption; Ani Bezzerides (Rachel McAdams), a tough detective with personal demons; and Paul Woodrugh (Taylor Kitsch), a troubled war veteran turned highway patrolman. Together, they investigate a complex murder case that exposes political conspiracies, organized crime, and personal secrets.

Paul Woodrough, the character portrayed by Kitsch, is a complex character dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, issues of sexuality, and a troubled past. Regardless of receiving praise for his portrayal of Woodrugh's internal struggles and the character's stoic demeanor, others found certain aspects of his storyline and character development less compelling than those of his co-stars. The second season of True Detective faced high expectations after the success of the first season, and while it had its merits, it received a more divisive reception compared to its predecessor.

5 ‘Lone Survivor’ (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

Based on an unbelievable true story, Lone Survivor depicts the harrowing events of Operation Red Wings, a failed Navy SEAL mission in Afghanistan. Four SEALs, including Marcus Luttrell (played by Mark Wahlberg), find themselves surrounded by Taliban fighters after a covert mission goes awry. The story chronicles their heroic struggle for survival against overwhelming odds in the rugged Afghan mountains.

In the movie, Kitsch plays the role of Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy, the team leader of a Navy SEAL unit embroiled in a life-and-death battle against the Taliban in Afghanistan. His performance as Murphy is a poignant and emotionally charged performance, capturing the character’s leadership, bravery, and unwavering commitment to his team. His convincing portrayal of Murphy was widely praised for its authenticity, contributing to the overall success of Lone Survivor as a powerful tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the Navy SEALs involved in Operation Red Wings.

4 ‘The Defeated’ or ‘Shadowplay’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

The Defeated, also known as Shadowplay, is a 2020 television series set in post-World War II Berlin. The story follows Max McLaughlin (Taylor Kitsch), a Brooklyn cop who arrives in Berlin to help rebuild the city's police force. Max becomes entangled in a complex web of crime, corruption, and espionage as he investigates a series of murders and navigates the political chaos of post-war Berlin, where the city is divided by occupation zones. The series delves into the personal and professional challenges faced by Max and other characters as they grapple with the aftermath of the war and the struggle for power in a divided and war-ravaged city.

As a complex character haunted by his past, Kitsch's compelling portrayal of Max effectively displays a mix of his toughness and vulnerability. While the series received some praise for its period setting, atmosphere, and intriguing premise, it also faced criticism for its pacing and storytelling. And despite its mixed reviews for the series as a whole, Kitsch's contribution was acknowledged as one of its strengths.

3 ‘Painkiller’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Painkiller is a limited series that investigates the opioid crisis in the United States. The series is based on true events and revolves around the rise and fall of pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma, particularly its aggressive marketing of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin. The story explores the devastating impact of the opioid epidemic on individuals, families, and communities, as well as the role of the pharmaceutical industry and regulatory agencies in fueling the crisis. Painkiller sheds light on the moral and ethical dilemmas faced by those involved and the pursuit of justice in the face of corporate wrongdoing, making it a gripping and thought-provoking series.

Kitsch plays a pivotal role as Glen Kryger, one of the six people the series focuses on who is affected by the crisis. A role that Kitsch described as “the most fulfilling job” he has ever done, his character endures a heartbreaking journey of dealing with addiction. In the series, Glen Kryger is a car mechanic who hurt his back on the job and becomes addicted to OxyContin. As a result of his addiction, he shatters his relationship with his family, which includes his wife and his stepson. After Kryger eventually decides to give up his addiction and sober up, he reconciles with his family and mends his relationship with them. On one fateful night, however, he comes across a bag of OxyContin and instantly relapses, which leads to his tragic and eventual death.

2 ‘The Normal Heart’ (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Directed by Ryan Murphy and based on Larry Kramer’s groundbreaking play, The Normal Heart tells the story of the emergence of the HIV/AIDS crisis in 1980s New York City. The film follows Ned Weeks (played by Mark Ruffalo), a gay activist, and Dr. Emma Brookner (played by Julia Roberts), a physician, as they fight to raise awareness about the epidemic when it was largely ignored by the government and society. The story explores the personal and political struggles of the characters and their efforts to combat the disease while dealing with stigma, discrimination, and the urgent need for medical research and care.

Kitsch plays the role of Bruce Niles, a closeted investment banker who becomes an active member of the Gay Men's Health Crisis (GMHC) during the early years of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Kitsch's portrayal of Bruce received praise for capturing the character's inner conflict, fear, and ultimately, his dedication to the cause. The film received critical acclaim for its powerful and poignant storytelling, shedding light on the devastating impact of the AIDS crisis and the LGBTQ+ community's fight for recognition and medical attention.

1 ‘Friday Night Lights’ (2006 - 2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Friday Night Lights is a television series that centers on the fictional town of Dillon, Texas, where high school football is a way of life. The show follows the lives of the town's residents, with a focus on the Dillon Panthers, the local high school football team. Coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) and his wife Tami (Connie Britton) are at the heart of the series, navigating the pressures of small-town life, high school football, and family.

Kitsch’s character, Tim Riggins, is one of the Dillon Panthers’ star football players and a main character in the series. He is known for his talent on the field, rebellious streak, and struggles with personal demons, which include family issues and a penchant for partying. With an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score, Kitsch's performance as Riggins remains one of the highlights of the series and contributed significantly to its enduring popularity.

