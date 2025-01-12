Long before Taylor Kitsch played Isaac in Netflix's new gritty Western drama series, American Primeval, he first gained popularity with his portrayal of the broken yet soulful playboy, Tim Riggins in Friday Night Lights (back in 2006-2011). He has since shown his range in projects such as John Carter and True Detective. However, one role of Kitsch's has been one of the best representations of his immense talent. In 2018, Kitsch played a real-life cult leader named David Koresh who became tied to a deadly (and now infamous) siege. The series, called Waco, originally aired on Showtime and is a thrilling look at the events surrounding one of the most memorable cults in history.

'Waco' Is Based on a Disturbing True Story

Koresh was a cult leader that lived in Waco, Texas with his followers (also known as the Branch Davidians) in the early 1990s. He painted himself as the messiah and created a community in which he was the sole leader. Koresh controlled his followers (even dictating who would marry each other), took on multiple wives, and likely sexually abused minors who lived on the compound. But the tragedy of the siege occurred because Koresh was stockpiling weapons, which raised red flags with several government entities (including the ATF). In the series, Koresh and his followers learn about an impending raid by the ATF and meet the agents with gunfire, which sparks the entire deadly ordeal. Four ATF agents were killed, along with six Branch Davidians. What ensued next was a tense stand-off that lasted for a shocking 51 days.

All of the Branch Davidians were kept within the compound (including women and children) because Koresh was determined to retain control of his people (and to not admit defeat in any way). The members of the group suffered greatly during this time; not only were they all terrified, but their food and water supply was also limited. After 51 days, the FBI launched a tear gas attack to force the followers out of the compound. Instead, a fire engulfed the entire area, resulting in the deaths of 76 Branch Davidians (including more than 20 children) and Koresh himself. Officials tried to paint the outcome as a result of a mass suicide, but there has always been speculation that this wasn't true.

Waco depicts the events leading up to the siege, including Koresh's manipulation of his followers. But the series becomes a wild journey by portraying what happened inside the compound in the terrifying days leading up to the fire. Because of Koresh's devotion to his religion and his quest to retain power, so many innocent lives were lost. Most people might remember the outcome of Waco, the series is still a compelling and heart-pounding story, with incredible performances by the entire ensemble cast. Some standouts include Michael Shannon as the head of the FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit, who is tasked with communicating with Koresh to end the stand-off, and Andrea Riseborough and Julia Garner as two devoted Branch Davidian followers. Rory Culkin also delivers a moving performance as David Thibodeau, who is one of the few cult members who actually survives the siege. These talented actors help illustrate the extremely complex layers of humanity that were at play within the cult itself and the siege.

Kitsch Delivers a Captivating Performance in 'Waco'