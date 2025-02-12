Beneath the light of the full moon, Taylor Lautner is metamorphosing from one of cinema's most famous werewolves to their greatest enemy. Lautner, who played the lycanthropic Jacob in the Twilight films, is set to star in his own supernatural comedy series, Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter. Variety reports that the series is in development at Amazon MGM Studios.

Lautner will play himself in the comedy series, which will explain why his post-Twilight career has been less successful than his cohorts Robert Pattinson or Kristen Stewart. It's not because of a break from the spotlight or the meager box-office grosses of Abduction: it's because he's been waging a war on werewolves. The actor finds himself drawn into a secret society of werewolf hunters who need his unique Thespian skills to track down their quarry. Thus, he begins leading a double life: actor by day, beast-slayer by night. Along the way to saving the world, he'll also try to revive his career and also fall in love. Will he overcome the irony of his cinematic calling card becoming his greatest foe? Will he lose his shirt on multiple occasions? Will he convince Pattinson to cameo? You'll have to find out for yourselves when Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter debuts, but no release date or streaming platform has been announced.

What Has Taylor Lautner Been Doing Since Twilight?