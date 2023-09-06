The Big Picture Taylor Momsen's exit from Gossip Girl shocked fans, but she recently revealed that it was her choice to leave acting and pursue her music career.

Momsen felt pressured to continue acting from a young age and realized she had the freedom to choose a different path once she reached a certain age.

Trauma and loss also played a part in Momsen's decision, as the death of her best friend sent her into a dark period of depression and substance abuse.

Back in 2007 when Gossip Girl premiered, the hit CW teen series was all about drama. However, fans were caught off guard with a surprise announcement that suggested drama behind the scenes as well: After barely appearing in Season 4 of the show, main cast member Taylor Momsen would not return to the series. At the time, rumors suggested Momsen was being “difficult” on set, but during a participation on the Penn Badgley (You) podcast Podcrushed recorded earlier this year, the actor and singer opened up about her shocking exit of the hit series.

In the series, Momsen played Jenny Humphrey, who was the sister of Badgley’s character Dan Humphrey. The youngest of the cast, Jenny had one of the most interesting storylines of the series: A poor girl who was also a fashionista with a keen eye for fashion design. She began to grow and make her way through the fashion world (and fall into some industry traps), but the character's journey was cut short when Momsen decided she didn’t want to act anymore.

In the podcast, the actor revealed that her acting career was very much not her decision, and she started at a really young age. Her breakout role was in 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas when she was only 7, and by the time she filmed the Gossip Girl pilot she was in her early teens. Momsen talked about how she was pressured into accepting the role of Jenny and how “larger powers” told her that the CW show was a great opportunity that she couldn’t miss:

“It was a childhood thing that I got put into at two years old. I wasn’t making my own choices then. Literally, as soon as I got to an age where I could make my own decisions, it was like a click… I woke up one morning and went, ‘Wait a second. I don’t have to do this? I don’t have to do this other job? I can just play in my band and tour and write songs? I can just do that?’ Granted, a little more complicated to get out of a television show than that, but the answer was yes.”

Trauma And Loss Also Played A Part in Momsen Leaving Her Acting Career Behind

Momsen goes on to reveal that series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage were supportive of her decision and helped free up her schedule by writing Jenny off the series so the actor-turned-singer could go on tour with her band The Pretty Reckless. Momsen ended up only appearing in four episodes out of the 22 from Season 4 of Gossip Girl. She only returned for the series finale two years later. The actor also revealed she wasn’t in the best state of mind after that due to the death of her best friend, which sent her into “a dark hole of depression and substance abuse, and everything that comes with death and loss and trauma."

Gossip Girl ran for six seasons on The CW and starred Blake Lively (The Shallows), Leighton Meester (Single Parents), Chace Crawford (The Boys), Ed Westwick (White Gold), Kelly Rutherford (Dynasty), Matthew Settle (Ouija) and Jessica Szohr (The Orville). Kirsten Bell (The Good Place) voiced the title character, an entity-like figure who had eyes all over the Upper East Side in New York and ran a blog about their scandalous lives. The final episode finally revealed who Gossip Girl was – a revelation that made no sense to the story whatsoever. The series got a soft reboot at Max, but was canceled after two seasons.

