Taylor Sheridan is an actor, writer and director who has been creating shows and movies within the western, crime and thriller genres for over a decade. Beginning his career as an actor on shows like Veronica Mars and Sons of Anarchy, Sheridan's screenwriting debut was Sicario, a crime thriller directed by Denis Villeneuve, starring Emily Blunt, and the first television show he created was Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner.
Since creating Yellowstone, Sheridan has created seven more shows, including 1883 and 1923, prequels to Yellowstone that follow previous generations of the Dutton family. In Sheridan's widespread television universe, he does not shy away from maximizing the acting talent in his shows, and often casts the same actors in several different series.
22 Michael Gaston
Appears in: 'Yellowstone', 'Mayor of Kingstown'
Michael Gaston played Morass, a police officer, in the first two episodes of season two of Mayor of Kingstown. More recently, he appeared as auction manager Jack Laverty in season five of Yellowstone.
Before his roles on Taylor Sheridan's shows, Gaston appeared in several other shows and movies, including The Leftovers, Chicago P.D. and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
21 Tokala Black Elk
Appears in: 'Yellowstone', '1883'
Known for his appearances in Happy's Place and Grey's Anatomy as well as his Taylor Sheridan roles, Tokala Black Elk played Sam Littlefeather in Sheridan's 2017 film Wind River before appearing as Sam Stands Alone in season one of Yellowstone. More recently, he appeared as a Lakota Warrior in an episode of 1883.
20 Robyn Lively
Appears in: 'Lioness', 'Landman'
Acting in various film and TV roles since the late 1970s, Robyn Lively is known for her roles as Louise Miller in Teen Witch and as Lana Budding Milford in Twin Peaks.
Most recently, Lively has guest starred in two of Taylor Sheridan's shows, Lioness and Landman. She appears as Senator Albright in two episodes of Lioness, and Ellie, a waitress at the Patch Café in two episodes of Landman.