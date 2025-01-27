Most people know Taylor Sheridan for his screenwriting work, but before he started writing popular TV shows like Yellowstone and movies like Sicario, he was an actor. He started as an actor, with a TV debut on the larger-than-life Chuck Norris series, Walker, Texas Ranger. He appeared in one episode, and, until Veronica Mars, mostly appeared in guest roles in various TV series. Sheridan also has some supporting roles in movies, but they can't compare to his television appearances.

Most recently, Sheridan took on the habit of appearing in guest roles in his own shows. Fans haven't seen him in Landman yet, but there's a theory he might show up as Angela's (Ali Larter) now ex Victor, since she got back together and lives with Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton). Much like Quentin Tarantino writes himself into his movies (among many other directors), so does Sheridan. Combining appearances in his own work with other memorable roles, it's pretty obvious he has a pretty decent acting resume, too.

10 Triannon Jareb

'Star Trek: Enterprise' (2004)

Image via UPN

An area in which it may be hard to imagine Taylor Sheridan is science-fiction, especially the vast world of Star Trek. He appears as Jareb in Star Trek: Enterprise, playing a religious zealot and part of a group that takes over the Enterprise. The group is led by the glory-seeking D'Jamat, who wants to take over the Enterprise and stop the war between the people of his planet. However, Doctor Phlox (John Billingsley) finds a way to detonate the organic implants in the zealots' bodies and incapacitate every member of D'Jamat's group.

In Star Trek: Enterprise lore, Triannons are humanoid aliens from the planet Triannon, and they have protruding noses with straight and narrow scarring along them. With people being used to Taylor Sheridan playing cowboys and soldiers, stepping into the role of a religious alien zealot feels out of character, but it's still an awesome role for him. It seems he also went by the name Tayler Sheridan around this time and for specific roles, as it says on his IMDb page.

9 Corporal Winters

'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' (1997)

Image via Hallmark

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman was a huge soap-opera Western hit in the 1990s, and Jane Seymour's most memorable leading role. She plays Dr. Quinn, a female doctor of a small town in the Wild West, and the show gives her a different case in each episode, though there are recurring main characters, like Byron Sully (Joe Lando), Dr. Quinn's long-lasting love interest. In some ways, it's the 1990s Virgin River, but set in the Wild West.

Taylor Sheridan appears in a small speaking role as Corporal Winters in season 6, episode 3, "A Matter of Conscience;" in it, he's a corporal who works closely with Sargeant McKay in dealing with the new sheriff in town. Though it's not a notable role within the show itself, it's one of Sheridan's best because of his overall "lore" - he writes Westerns and lives as a modern-day cowboy, and his role in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, gave him a sort of initial kick into the world of the Wild West.

8 Field Officer Brian

'12 Strong' (2018)

Image via Warner Bros.

The action-war movie 12 Strong was adapted from a non-fiction book, Horse Soldiers, and it follows the deployment of a Special Forces regiment into Afghanistan right after the events of 9/11. The star-studded cast is led by Chris Hemsworth as U.S. Army Captain Mitch Nelson, and Michael Shannon as U.S. Army Special Forces Officer Hal Spencer. The two men lead a group of ten other soldiers into an urgent military action on Afghan soil.

As the men prepare to pack up, they sit in the plane and have a chat about their purpose for going on the mission. When they arrive, they're welcomed by a paramilitary field officer only known as Brian, played by Taylor Sheridan. Brian first leads an attack on the regiment, thinking they're enemies, but when they introduce themselves, he welcomes them and gives them the lay of the land at the headquarters he says people there call The Alamo. Field officer Brian speaks quickly, has all the local knowledge, and understands all the local dialects; it's a pretty cool, though too short of a role for Sheridan.

7 Horse-Riding Cowboy

'Hell or High Water' (2016)