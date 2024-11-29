Now three episodes in with seven more to go, Taylor Sheridan’s Landman is holding strong in the Paramount+ Top 10, currently in the #3 spot. The only two projects to eclipse Landman in the Paramount+ top 10 are Special Ops: Lioness and Tulsa King, two other Taylor Sheridan Originals that star Zoe Saldaña and Sylvester Stallone, respectively. Landman debuted with a 74% score from critics and a 68% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, even higher than Yellowstone, which premiered at a shockingly low 58%. Yellowstone has become one of the more popular shows in the wild now five seasons in, and its most recent seasons have climbed to certified fresh-high rankings on the aggregate site, including an 82% rating in Season 5 and a 91% score for Season 4.

While Landman beats Yellowstone’s debut despite falling short of the western’s subsequent season scores, the new series from Sheridan doesn’t hold a candle to Tulsa King, its other competitor in the Paramount+ top 10. Tulsa King premiered in 2022 with a certified fresh score of 79% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and the second season, which dropped just a few months ago, boasts a perfect 100% score from critics. This is certainly a lot to live up to, but it still bodes well for the future of Landman that the series is already on a higher trajectory than Yellowstone. However, we all know that goodwill can only carry a series but for so long, and if Landman stops delivering the same quality television that fans have fallen in love with since it premiered, the viewership numbers and critics numbers will certainly fall off.

Who Stars in ‘Landman’?

Billy Bob Thornton plays the lead role of Tommy Norris in Landman, which tells the story of a modern tale of fortune-seeking in West Texas oil rigs. Ali Larter also stars in the Paramount+ Original series as Angela Norris, with Jacon Loflnad filling in the role of Cooper Norris. Jon Hamm was also tapped for a role in Landman; he plays Monty Miller, with Michelle Randolph also playing a member of the Norris family, Ainsley. Demi Moore also plays a supporting role in Landman, with Mark Collie, Colm Feore, and Kyle Walla all starring as Sheriff Walt Joebrg, Nathan, and Rebecca Falcone, respectively.

The first three episodes of Landman are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the series and watch Landman on Paramount+.

5 10 Landman In the rugged terrain of West Texas, a team of landmen work to secure oil and gas leases, acting as intermediaries between landowners and energy corporations. The narrative centers on a driven landman whose ambitions in the energy sector lead him into complex negotiations and moral quandaries. The show explores the intense competition and the far-reaching consequences of the landmen's deals, highlighting the intersection of personal ambition and the broader effects on the community and the natural world. Cast Billy Bob Thornton , Ali Larter , Michelle Randolph , Jacob Lofland , Alejandro Akara , James Jordan , Kayla Wallace , Paulina Chávez , Mark Collie Seasons 1 Creator(s) Taylor Sheridan , Christian Wallace Where To Watch Paramount+

