Taylor Sheridan seems to have taken the entertainment world by storm. The writer and director rose to prominence in the 2010s, largely thanks to his screenplays, and even received an Oscar nomination for writing the 2016 neo-Western Hell or High Water. However, Sheridan rose to superstardom with the TV show Yellowstone, kickstarting his career as one of the most prominent creators in the business.

Nowadays, Sheridan is best known for his work on TV, starting with Yellowstone and its spin-offs and continuing with hits like Tulsa King and Landman. However, Sheridan has also left a mark on the big screen, writing and directing a few movies that can be considered modern classics in their respective genres. This list will rank every movie written or directed by Taylor Sheridan based on their quality, how well they have aged, and their overall role in the creator's career.

7 'Vile' (2011)

Directed by Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan made his directorial debut with the 2011 horror movie Vile. The film follows ten kidnapped strangers who must escape from a locked room, enduring excruciating pain in the process. Greg Cipes, Heidi Mueller, and McKenzie Westmore are among the film's ensemble.

Vile is very much a product of the torture subgenre of horror that immediately followed the success of 2004's Saw. Yet, Sheridan opts for a truly bizarre approach where characters spend almost as much time talking about the pain as actually enduring it. Sheridan struggles to balance the demands of the splatter subgenre with a story that's actually interesting, if not necessarily compelling. The result is a confused and almost absurdly incompetent movie that has no hints at the filmmaker Sheridan would eventually become.