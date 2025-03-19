Mere days after the first season of Yellowstone premiered in 2018, Taylor Sheridan penned the screenplay for a crime thriller that’s becoming a streaming hit nearly seven years later. Sheridan wrote Sicario: Day of the Soldado, which is a direct sequel to 2015’s Sicario, although it only returned Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin and not Emily Blunt and Jon Bernthal. Sicario 2 hit Paramount+ not long ago, and the film wasted no time cracking the top 10, sitting at #4 at the time of writing. Sicario 2 earned scores of 62% from critics and 66% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, which falls well below the 92% and 85% scores of the original. Matthew Modine, Isabela Merced, and Catherine Keener also star in Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado is far from Sheridan's only project to trend in the Paramount+ top 10. Sheridan has a plethora of shows streaming exclusively on the platform, many of which aired new seasons last year. The biggest new Sheridan project to come out of 2024 was Landman, which stars Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter. The series earned record viewership for Paramount+ before concluding with an epic finale on January 12, but it wasn’t until last week that it was finally renewed for Season 2. Sheridan also has another project currently in full swing, 1923, the Yellowstone prequel show starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The first four episodes of 1923 are now streaming on Paramount+, and Episode 5 is set to debut this Sunday. Other Sheridan shows to receive new seasons in 2024 were Lioness, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown.

What Other Movies Has Taylor Sheridan Written?