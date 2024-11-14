As filmmaker Taylor Sheridan slowly becomes the king of prestige television (at least over at the Paramount Network), the Western icon has shuffled his way into the reality television sphere as well. Deadline reports that the Yellowstone creator is teaming up with country star and former The Voice host Blake Shelton for a new music competition series simply titled The Road. Set to premiere on CBS next fall, the series is taking a vastly different approach to the music competition sub-genre, one where the country itself will be showcased.

Taylor Sheridan's 'The Road' Will Be TV's Next Singing Competition

Image via 6666 Ranch

According to Deadline, The Road — not to be confused with the Cormac McCarthy novel of the same name — is an on-the-road type of musical competition. Competitors will have the chance to tour across the country with bigger acts, serving as the openers on each leg of the tour. This will give live audiences across America the opportunity to either secure their own spots on the next leg of the tour (and whatever city they head to next) or get off the bus for good. In many ways, The Road feels in step with Sheridan's previous television adventures and will offer opportunities for blue-collar, working-class, middle-Americans as he and Shelton find and promote the next big star. Unlike polished studio-based competitions, this on-the-road format connects with real communities across the U.S., bringing the competition to towns and audiences who might otherwise be overlooked by mainstream entertainment.

"There is a revolution taking place in country music," Sheridan explained, adding that his partnership with Shelton is meant to help find the leaders of that revolution. "No more shiny floors and studio audiences. This is where the rubber meets the road – literally. Get in the van, go to the next town and win the crowd. Do it enough, and you become the next leader. Simple as that." It's quite a novel idea that will bring action to folks all across the United States, not just on a television screen from a studio in Hollywood. If Shelton and Sheridan want to find America's next big country music star, the best way is to tour the nation and let the people decide for themselves. No headliner has been announced for The Road's official tour just yet, but we wouldn't be surprised if Yellowstone favorites Shane Smith and the Saints didn't end up on the bill.

'The Road' Isn't Taylor Sheridan's First Foray Into Reality Television

Close

We all know Shelton has had his hand in reality television up until now, be it on The Voice, Nashville Star, and Clash of the Choirs, but folks might be surprised to note that Taylor Sheridan has too ventured into reality TV before. Aside from his narrative dramas like Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lioness, and the Yellowstone Universe, Sheridan co-created The Last Cowboy back in 2019. It sounds like it should be a Western flick of some kind, but it's actually a reality series. This documentary-style series doubles as a horse-riding competition, where the $1 million final prize is fought over in the ring in Las Vegas. The series is heading into its fifth season on CMT later this year.

In addition to The Last Cowboy, Taylor Sheridan has served as an executive producer on projects like the Wind River-based documentary Pure Grit and the documentary series Willie Nelson & Family, which speaks to his intentions with The Road. Yellowstone's country music-centric soundtrack alone — which has featured artists such as Chris Stapleton, Colter Wall, Whiskey Myers, Zach Bryan, Blackberry Smoke, and cast members Kevin Costner, Ryan Bingham, and Lainey Wilson — gives us an idea of the sorts of artists Sheridan and Shelton are likely looking to find. That gives us hope for whatever The Road, and the country music genre, have to offer next.

Until The Road airs on CBS, Taylor Sheridan's premiere TV drama, Yellowstone, airs Sundays on the Paramount Network. The series is available for streaming on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock