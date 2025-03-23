Ten years after writing the screenplay for the Oscar-nominated Sicario, Taylor Sheridan has become one of the most powerful creatives in Hollywood due to his sheer quantity of shows. Having actively involved himself with the production of shows such as Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Landman, Lioness, and several others in development, Sheridan has so many credits to his name that even his biggest fans wouldn’t possibly be able to catch up with them all. As admirable as it is that Sheridan is so efficient, the quality of his writing has begun to decline, as his narratives have been stretched out too thinly. Sheridan should return to writing films, as it has been four years since he released the underrated action thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Taylor Sheridan Has Already Proven Himself as a Screenwriter for Film