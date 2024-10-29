From House of Cards to Jack Ryan, Michael Kelly is no stranger to knowing a hit TV series when he sees one. The celebrated actor has brought his talents to a slew of familiar titles, earning Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations along the way. Currently, along with his current run in HBO’s hit miniseries The Penguin, Kelly is part of a stellar ensemble cast in Paramount+’s pulse-pounding spy thriller series, Lioness. The series is off to the races now in its second season, with dynamite performances from the likes of Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman pushing the pace forward. At the heart of the production is Taylor Sheridan, who marks his seventh series creation with Lioness. Considered by many as somewhat of a legend thanks to his creation of the Yellowstone universe, Sheridan isn’t just appreciated by fans but also by the actors who he works with.

While speaking with Collider’s Therese Lacson, Kelly shared his love for Sheridan, jokingly calling him “A tough son of a bitch” while tossing other adjectives like “great” and “brilliant” in his direction. When it comes to the second season of Lioness, Kelly says that he has nothing but the utmost appreciation for the direction that Sheridan (who also directs and writes the project) has taken the series.

“I’m a little surprised that he was able to actually, in my opinion — I’ve seen the first two [episodes], read the first eight — and I think he was somehow able to make it better in the second season than the first, and I loved the first season. So, hats off because it’s incredible what he did.”

The Magic of Working with Taylor Sheridan

Close

Now having two seasons of filming under his belt on Lioness, Kelly says that he still stands in awe of what Sheridan has been able to — and continues to — accomplish in his career. Touching on what the on-set experience is like, the actor revealed:

“Working with him, you’re just in awe. He’s operating on another level, and I think he’s damn close to as genius as you’re gonna get. I don’t think it’s ever been done before that someone’s had seven, eight, or 10, I don't know how many shows he has on, and they’re all hits. I don’t think anyone’s ever done it. So, Paramount, you’re welcome. You’ve got the god of television. Way to go.”

Lioness is now streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned at Collider for Lacson's full conversation with Kelly.

7 10 Lioness (2023) Special Ops: Lioness is a Paramount+ original series starring Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman. The series centers on a marine and a CIA agent who work together with the daughter of a dangerous terrorist group to destroy the organization. Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone co-creator) and Jill Wagner created the series, which was directed by Paul Cameron and Anthony Byrne. Release Date July 23, 2023 Cast Zoe Saldana , Nicole Kidman , Morgan Freeman , Laysla De Oliveira , Michael Kelly , Dave Annable , Jill Wagner , LaMonica Garrett , James Jordan , Austin Hébert Seasons 1 Story By Taylor Sheridan, Jill Wagner Writers Taylor Sheridan , Jill Wagner Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Directors Anthony Byrne , Paul Cameron Showrunner Taylor Sheridan Expand

Watch On Paramount+