Taylor Sheridan's interview with The Hollywood Reporter this month paints a fascinating portrait of one of TV's most prolific modern creators. Make no mistake, Sheridan is a towering figure, thanks to working as the creator and showrunner of the highly popular Yellowstone and his tight creative grip on its various spin-offs and unrelated TV shows (like Mayor of Kingstown) in the same style as that Kevin Costner program. He's a creative titan right now... and, judging by this interview, more than a bit of a control freak.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan spends a lot of time lambasting writers’ rooms and the potential ramifications of writers getting their demands met during the Writers Strike. Specifically, Sheridan opposes the idea of writers demanding that shows have a guaranteed minimum number of multiple writers working on scripted programming (in contrast to the smaller writers' rooms that have come to dominate modern streaming).

"The freedom of the artist to create must be unfettered,” Sheridan claims. "If they tell me, ‘You’re going to have to write a check for $540,000 to four people to sit in a room that you never have to meet,’ then that’s between the studio and the guild. But if I have to check in creatively with others for a story I’ve wholly built in my brain, that would probably be the end of me telling TV stories." It’s an unnerving comment on several levels and also one that reinforces how, above all else, Sheridan is astonishingly out of touch with the real world as an artist.

RELATED: Taylor Sheridan on Kevin Costner's Exit From 'Yellowstone'

Image via Paramount+

In this interview, Sheridan also recalls how getting writers' rooms together for Paramount+ programs like Special Ops: Lioness just didn't work for him because the writers brought their own perspectives and "qualities" to the table. Throughout the history of television, glorious creativity has emerged when wildly divergent artists work together for one larger production. The various writers on The Simpsons, for instance, knew how Homer Simpson should behave, there was constant consistency across the personalities of the various residents of Springfield. However, a script by Matt Selman and another by John Swartzwelder would be entertainingly different in terms of comedy. There was something exciting about seeing what new ideas could be brought to the table by differing writers.

Sheridan, meanwhile, seems to view it only as a hindrance to bringing aboard additional writers to work on his shows and entertain the notion of unique ideas being injected into his fictional worlds. It’s such a strange concept — he wants to work within the long-form narratives of television, yet doesn’t get the sense of collaboration that marks the greatest accomplishments in the medium (and film, for that matter). This is already a strange position to take exacerbated in peculiarity by how he sees the demands of striking writers as adversarial to his creative goals. Though Sheridan prides himself on making shows for certain demographics, he also doesn’t want those people in his writers' room or being too demanding on the picket line.

Granted, Sheridan does mention in this Hollywood Reporter interview that he does share general support for the strike, but such a comment feels half-hearted when he’s taking umbrage with writers wanting basic job security in the television industry. The writers strike of 2023 should be forcing both audiences and larger artists (or big showrunners like Sheridan) to examine the plight of working-class people and the ways our modern corporate landscape has adversely impacted the entertainment landscape. Instead, Sheridan only views a writers strike through the lens of how it impacts him and his desire to control every single aspect of his TV shows. It’s a warped worldview that, unfortunately, is not an anomaly in Sheridan’s comments about his creative work.

Taylor Sheridan Is a Symptom of a Larger Phenomenon

Image via Paramount

Taylor Sheridan’s refrain of “the artist must not be constrained” continues his weird martyr behavior in his public persona. In particular, he takes umbrage to the idea that toxic red state viewers might warm to the show while he’s constantly painting himself as an “outsider” who doesn’t understand the TV industry whenever he’s talking to outlets like Deadline about Yellowstone’s Emmy snubs. Sheridan wants to be seen as a good ol' country boy, the kind of guy who would be at the center of an Alan Jackson ditty from 1999. Even his headshot for the Hollywood Reporter piece where he talked about writers rooms featured him in cowboy garb.

Sheridan’s background (growing up amongst Texas ranches as a teenager) certainly shows he’s no stranger to the world of rural living, but that’s not his reality anymore. Sheridan still wants to paint himself as a lone wolf, a decent Southern fella who could be squeezed out by the big mean unions. In reality, he’s a man who owns a ranch that costs hundreds of millions of dollars and also happens to be one of the most powerful figures in the American television industry. He's an example of yet another rich white person who co-opts clothing, lingo, and general vibes from rural cultures while undercutting working-class folks. In other words, Taylor Sheridan puts on the aesthetic of a local barbeque joint while having the work mentality and class-consciousness of the McDonald's corporate offices.

To be clear, this is not meant to be a gatekeeping comment about how Sheridan “isn’t a real cowboy!” or “really a Southerner” or any other nonsense like that. The problem with Sheridan’s controlling nature and bristling at the idea of working with other artists while simultaneously trying to wear the mantle of humble rancher leads to an embodiment of rampant hypocrisy more widely reflected in American society. So many people, especially white cishet dudes, try their best to pass themselves as “ordinary common folk” while espousing rhetoric and lifestyles that inherently hurt the working class. You cannot be a “man of the people” while also lambasting the idea of working within union guidelines meant to protect the rights of writers.

It's a hypocritical stance that calls to mind not great auteurs of the past but rather Bo Burnham’s parody of modern country songs from his comedy special Make Happy. His observations about the hypocritical and capitalistic impulses of these singers are wittily encapsulated in lyrics like “I walk and talk like a field hand/But the boots I'm wearing cost three grand/I write songs about riding tractors/From the comfort of a private jet.” These words were initially meant to be skewer stains on the modern country music scene, indirect references to Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line, but they also fit Taylor Sheridan’s comments in this Hollywood Reporter article nicely. The contradictory nature of a guy who claims to make TV shows for “ordinary folks” while criticizing proposals for union labor laws is staggering… and can really only be properly expressed through the hysterical words of Bo Burnham.

Taylor Sheridan Might Be Out of Touch, But He’s Not Alone

Image via 6666 Ranch

Taylor Sheridan’s comments about striking writers are incredibly emblematic of a man both out of touch with reality and devoid of any self-awareness. Unfortunately, he’s also not alone in being a powerful Hollywood creative figure who has such negative perceptions of creative unions and writers. Most notably, in 2010, Todd Phillips and Aaron Sorkin both took time in a roundtable interview to criticize the Writers Guild of America. Phillips echoed Sheridan’s comments by referring to the Writers Guild as “the Whiners Guild” because of his perception that the organization only exists to steal credit from other people. Meanwhile, Sorkin lambasted the way the Guild divvies out writing credits on a movie and claimed that the 2007-2008 writers strike was mostly a “party” for younger strikers.

Obviously, these two extremely wealthy and powerful men are out of touch with the benefits of unions for working-class writers, but they also show how Taylor Sheridan is, unfortunately, not an anomaly when it comes to influential creatives having negative feelings toward the Writers Guild. These artists see looking out for the welfare of other artists as an impediment to their creativity, which matters above all else, but surely there’s a balance to be had between auteurs feeling creatively fulfilled and the writers getting job security!

Taylor Sheridan’s comments are extremely worthy of scorn, especially since he represents the issue of how so many rich white people use cowboy aesthetics to deflect any criticisms of how their actions adversely impact working-class people. However, it’s also worth remembering that he’s not an anomaly in supposedly liberal Hollywood. The dismissal of both unions and the value of writers having steady employment is something that runs rampant throughout both the film and television industry, even by other creatives. Above all else, Sheridan’s most recent eyeroll-worthy words are a reminder of just how important the current writers strike is and the kind of job stability that has been eliminated from the modern TV landscape.