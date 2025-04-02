Despite being the creative force behind Paramount’s most successful streaming empire, Taylor Sheridan may soon find himself at odds with the studio that helped cement his name as a modern TV powerhouse. According to a new report from Puck, Paramount’s incoming leadership is looking to reduce budgets across its streaming platform — and that includes the signature Sheridan shows, which have historically come with premium price tags. That's the saddest yee-haw.

Sheridan made his name in Hollywood with Sicario, his breakout hit as a writer that was met with critical acclaim and awards notices, before creating Yellowstone in 2018. Following that, Sheridan has delivered a slew of knockout hits. Over the past six years, he’s created a staggering eight series — including 1883, 1923, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Lioness, and most recently, Landman, which debuted in November 2024. But with Paramount’s merger with Skydance Media closing April 7, new cost-cutting measures from David Ellison and new streaming head Cindy Holland could put that streak in jeopardy.

According to the report, Holland wants to limit the budget the streamer spends on new episodes at around $9 million. Sheridan’s shows, by contrast, typically run $12–16 million per episode, mainly down to his A-list casts and the premiums of shooting on location in places like Montana. That would absolutely cause an issue for Sheridan, and the report suggests it hasn't gone down well with him.

Landman was recently renewed for a second season, and Sheridan is contracted to Paramount for another two years, but the report claims insiders suggest he’s not thrilled about the studio leveraging his creative output against their own money issues. If a renegotiation comes around and both sides can’t find common ground, the possibility exists that Sheridan could saddle up and head for pastures new.

What Does This News Mean For 'Yellowstone'?

Paramount might not be able to afford losing Sheridan — literally or figuratively. His dramas continue to dominate viewership metrics. End-of-year data from Luminate revealed Landman ranked third among all original streaming content with nearly 10 billion minutes viewed, while Tulsa King landed in fifth with 8.47 billion minutes.

And that’s just part of the story. 1923, currently airing its second season, is one of the most talked-about shows on television. Mayor of Kingstown, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Lioness all remain among Paramount+’s top draws. Then there’s the expanding Yellowstone universe: upcoming spin-offs featuring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, the new series The Madison starring Michelle Pfeiffer, and a CBS project bringing back Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. Paramount is clearly banking on the brand — but the brand doesn’t exist without Sheridan. They better sort things out, or else it will be Yellowstone that's heading to the "train station".

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Yellowstone.