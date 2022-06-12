Taylor Swift gave the world a short film for the ten-minute version of "All Too Well" and it frankly broke us. Starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink, it was Swift's dive into filmmaking and a fantastic look at her future as a creative outside of her thriving music career. And now, as part of the Tribeca Film Festival for 2022, Swift sat down with C'mon C'mon filmmaker Mike Mills to talk about directing and her career. She explained that All Too Well: The Short Film is...well a short film. “This is not a music video,” she said. “We approached everything differently.”

All Too Well: The Short Film tells the story of a young budding writer (Sink) and her relationship with an older man (O'Brien). While many have connected the song to Swift's relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Jake Gyllenhaal, Swift herself hasn't confirmed it. But it wasn't an easy choice for Swift to direct the film. She opened up to Mills about how she felt like she was an imposter while making it. “I had this imposter syndrome in my head saying, ‘No, you don’t do that. Other people do that who went to school to do that," to which Mills responded that he didn't go to school for it, making Swift feel better.

But this isn't the only thing that Swift divulged. First, she explained that she'd love to go back to directing and tell her own stories. “It would be so fantastic to write and direct something… a feature,” she said. “I don’t see it being bigger, in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate.” She also shared some easter eggs about the film that the audience may have missed.

One of the things that Swift talked about was having Sink's character be a writer. “It’s one of the narrative devices I loved sprinkling through the short film,” Swift said. Which led into her breaking down the "red typewriter" that's in the film. “There’s this red typewriter,” she said. “We meet [O’Brien’s character] for the first time; we pan across a red typewriter. Later on, we see her typing on that typewriter. We assume he gave it to her: she complimented it, and he gave it to her. He’s taken a lot from her in the course of this [song], but he’s also given her something: this dream and hope of being a writer. This experience is what galvanized her life and career.”

But what makes Swift a great filmmaker is that she even put her own connection to the story to the side to break down how both of the characters are, in their own way, the protagonists of the film even if you're rooting for "Her" over "Him". “There are a lot of ways in which I do feel both characters are protagonists. I spent a lot of time thinking about the way they are.”

The end of the film is a bit open-ended where we see Him show up to see an older Her reading an excerpt from her book á la Nocturnal Animals; Swift revealed she wanted it to be a bit open. “I wanted us to wonder: Was he just seeing if she was OK? Was he about to walk in but leaving thinking, ‘It’s time to leave well enough alone. I’ve put her through enough?'”

And, according to Swift, we'll never really have an answer. “We will always wonder, we will never know."