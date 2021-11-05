Music videos have long been a boon for celebrity cameos, from classics like Eddie Murphy and Iman in Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time” video to jam-packed cameos by Riz Ahmed, Joe Jonas, Jack Antonoff, and more in Charli XCX’s video for “Boys.” Spotting stars in the short-form video medium has been a past time practically since the foundation of MTV forty years ago, and now it looks like Taylor Swift is getting in on the game.

As part of her rerecording of Red, her 2012 studio album, the singer-songwriter has released a teaser trailer for an extended music video for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” set to be released on November 12. The video, said to be a ten-minute, uncut version of the song, will feature Fear Street star Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, according to the fall-toned teaser posted to Swift’s Twitter. The artist will also feature in the video herself, naturally, as well as writing and directing the ten-minute video.

RELATED: Jonathan Majors, Simu Liu to Host ‘SNL’ With Taylor Swift and Saweetie as Musical Guests

“All Too Well” premieres as the first single from Red (Taylor’s Version), which will be available for global streaming the same day as the upcoming music video. The album is Swift’s second re-recorded album following Fearless (Taylor’s Version), as part of a full re-recording project in response to the masters of her first six studio albums being purchased by talent manager Scooter Braun, who refused to return the masters to Swift. The album will feature a whopping thirty tracks, including collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, and Ed Sheeran, and a number of unheard tracks originally written for Red, but which did not make the final cut.

A physical, four-disc vinyl version of Red (Taylor’s Version) is available for preorder now, before the album and “All Too Well” video premiere globally on November 12. Check out the teaser trailer below:

'The Batman': New Synopsis Calls Robert Pattinson's DC Movie an "Edgy, Action-Packed Thriller" The new synopsis hints at what fans can expect from this version of the Dark Knight.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email