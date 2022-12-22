Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film has received a significant amount of positive feedback, winning some accolades at the MTV Video Music Awards and an American Music Award. But while it has so far received favorable reviews, the Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien-starring short film won't be up for receiving the coveted golden statuette.

Despite receiving great Oscar hype, Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film did not appear on the list of candidates for Best Live Action Short Film. Nevertheless, that does not rule out the possibility of the singer winning her first Oscar. The Film Academy has released its 15-track shortlist for the Best Original Song Oscar in 2023, which includes a mix of up-and-coming and already established talents, including none other than the "All Too Well" hit-maker herself. Although the singer-songwriter's first short film might have failed to make the cut, "Carolina," from the Olivia Newman-directed mystery thriller film Where the Crawdads Sing, is one of the Oscar-nominated original songs.

The film Where the Crawdads Sing follows the story of a young woman who grew up in the Deep South marshes and later became accused of the murder of a man with whom she was once romantically involved with. Swift, who wrote and co-produced the film's soundtrack, previously revealed on Instagram that she penned the song specifically for the film due to her love of the novel of the same name, which the film was inspired by. The other Oscar nominees for 2023's Best Original Song are Giveon, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Son Lux, Selena Gomez, Rita Wilson, and Lady Gaga, among others.

All Too Well: The Short Film, on the other hand, is a heartbreaking tale of love and loss, inspired by her previous relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. According to a previous report from Variety, Swift is adding another feather to her cap, expanding the scope of her artistic abilities by making a feature directorial debut under Searchlight Pictures. Although the specifics of the next Swift-directed film are yet unknown, given how much she loves fairy tales and love stories, we can reasonably assume that it will at least focus on a romantic relationship and perhaps delve into emotional and heartbreaking storytelling. The singer-songwriter is no stranger to working behind the camera, considering her recent work with the All Too Well: The Short Film, and some of her music videos that she directed herself, including "Mine," "Lover," "The Man," "You Need to Calm Down," "cardigan," and "willow."

The singer also recently appeared alongside Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) in Variety's annual Directors on Directors program, where the two discussed all things filmmaking and the inspirations behind their respective works.