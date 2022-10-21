"It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero," but if Taylor Swift wants to consider herself one, Swifties will never get tired of it. Following the release of her two alternative-focused albums, "folklore" and "evermore," as well as re-recorded versions of "Fearless" and "Red," the singer-songwriter bestows another record onto her fans for them to listen to during "graveyard shifts" with the release of her tenth studio album, the pop-heavy "Midnights." As an artist who prefers to take full ownership of her craft, Swift yet again wrote and directed her own music video, this time for the "Midnights" album's third track, "Anti-Hero," featuring American actress Mary Elizabeth Ellis (Santa Clarita Diet) as her daughter-in-law, who, in her dreams, kills her for the money.

Inspired by her late-night thoughts and a little "self-loathing," Swift revealed that the "Anti-Hero" music video dives deeper into her insecurities. In the music video, the singer portrays herself as her very own critic and anti-hero, carrying a lyric that declares, "it’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me."

Approximately halfway through the video, the singer-songwriter turned director sings about a pretty specific nightmare she had about her future daughter-in-law, who kills her for money. But Swift doesn't leave anything for her in her final will. Depicting how it all played out in her dreams, the music video stars, Mike Birbiglia, John Early, and Ellis, portrayed her grown-up future family, providing just the right amount of comedy over the deeply personal and emotional track. Her children, in her "dreams," who believe that their mom might have left a secret encoded message for them, were surprised by a postscript of her will that reads: "P.S. There is no secret-encoded message that means something else." The part in the music video could be a nod to the singer's tradition of leaving secret encoded messages for her fans to ponder.

Image via Taylor Swift

Related: Red (Taylor's Version): What Movie to Watch With Every Song

Prior to the release of "Midnights," Swift teased her fans with late-night videos explaining all the album tracks. She also explained that the "Anti-Hero" track is an honest song about herself. "I really don't think I've delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before," Swift said, adding: "You know, I struggle a lot with the idea that (you know) my life has become unmanageably sized and that I, you know, not to sound too dark, but I just struggle with the idea like not feeling like a person."

The album came out at the "mystifying, mad hour" on October 21, featuring tracks that stay true to her wheelhouse: poetic and wonderfully written songs. Swift is renowned for her songs' willingness to explore the very core of her vulnerability, adding "Midnights" to the long list of her most intimate and personal records.

Watch Swift's "nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time" in the "Anti-Hero" music video below: