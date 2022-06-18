Warner Bros. Pictures is gearing up to unleash a new superhero movie, but this time, they're going animated. This July, families can watch a furry band of heroes in DC League of Super-Pets. Ahead of the release, Warner Bros. has shared a brief clip from the movie featuring Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood (Taylor's Version)."

The top of the clip shows a line of text included by Warner Bros. that reads, "POV: You told your pet to sleep on the floor instead of your bed." Underneath, the seven-second clip features Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson), who's quite in his feelings as he sobs/sings "Bad Blood (Taylor's Version)." He pairs the singing and crying with a carton of Cryers strawberry ice cream, a brand that spoofs Breyers.

The new DC League of Super-Pets spot marks the third film to recently feature a Taylor Swift song in its promotional materials. First, the official trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing features a new original song by Swift. The song has yet to release on its own, but fans only have to wait until July when the movie releases. The second song is "This Love (Taylor's Version)," which was featured in a trailer for Amazon's The Summer I Turned Pretty series. "This Love (Taylor's Version)" is available wherever you listen to music.

DC League of Super-Pets offers a lighthearted shift from the live-action superhero films viewers have become accustomed to seeing from DC. Based on DC's original Legion of Super-Pets, the animated movie follows Krypto the Super-Dog and his best friend Superman, an inseparable pair that's always together no matter what they're doing, whether it's stopping bad guys or just hanging out. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto is determined to save them, but he can't do it alone. So, he assembles a team of shelter animals who all gain extraordinary powers to save the Justice League.

Alongside Johnson, the voice cast includes John Krasinski as Superman, Kevin Hart as Ace, Vanessa Bayer as PB, Natasha Lyonne as Merton, Diego Luna as Chip, Kate McKinnon as Lulu, Marc Maron as Lex Luthor, Keanu Reeves as Batman, and Dascha Polanco as the Green Lantern. Other cast members include Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, and Jameela Jamil. The movie is directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine from a screenplay by Stern and John Whittington. Johnson, Stern, Patricia Hicks, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia serve as producers. Executive producers include John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and Nicholas Stoller.

Check out the spot below, and catch DC League of Super-Pets in theaters on July 29.