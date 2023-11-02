Taylor Swift has been dominating the charts for over a decade. In October 2023, she teamed up with AMC Theaters, extending her success to the big screen as well. Her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour claimed the top spot at the domestic box office for two consecutive weeks since its release. The movie became the first of its kind to cross the $200 million mark. The Eras Tour includes 40 out of 45 songs from the live tour set-list, providing fans who couldn’t attend the live concerts with an immersive experience.

However, The Eras Tour is not the first time Swift's music has graced the big screen. Swifties have enjoyed her songs in numerous movies over the years, including the ones Swift recently remastered for her version of “1989.” From the singer's own performance in Hannah Montana: The Movie to the cast of Pitch Perfect singing a cover of her song, here are the ten best Taylor Swift needle drops in movies.

10 'Sing' (2016)

Song: "Shake It Off"

One of the best ways for a movie to attract a wide audience is by being a jukebox musical. This approach definitely worked for Sing, grossing over $600 million and earning a Golden Globe nomination. The animated movie follows Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey), a koala and the theater owner, who decides to host a singing competition to save his struggling business. A bunch of animals auditions for the event, many of them voiced by A-List actors such as Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, and Seth MacFarlane. Buster manages to assemble a group of talented musicians and holds a show, despite a number of difficulties.

During the show, a pig duo, Rosita and Gunter (voiced by Reese Witherspoon and Nick Kroll), sings a remix of “Shake It Off” from Swift’s 1989. Their show is nothing short of spectacular with sparkling costumes and professional dance moves. Witherspoon’s silvery vocals and the infectious beat of the song prompt the viewers to get on their feet and dance in the most jubilant way possible.

9 'San Andreas' (2015)

Song: "Style"

Even if Dwayne Johnson as the movie’s star, success isn’t always guaranteed, especially when it comes to critics’ reviews. That is the case with San Andreas, a disaster film that managed to fulfill its genre-based expectations for some, yet fell short in terms of quality for others. The plot revolves around a series of earthquakes in the American West, with Ray, portrayed by Johnson, working as a rescue pilot to help those affected.

The movie opens with a scene in which Natalie (Morgan Griffin) is driving and listening to Swift’s “Style” on the radio. The peaceful drive takes a painful turn as the road collapses, dropping her car down the canyon. Miraculously, she survives the accident. It leaves one wondering if the secret to surviving accidents isn’t just the seatbelt but also Swift’s music playing in the background.

8 'Rosaline' (2022)

Song: "Paper Rings"

William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet has seen thousands of adaptations on both stage and screen. Rosaline is one such adaptation of the classic play. However, it takes a comedic approach and puts Rosaline Capulet, portrayed by Kaitlyn Dever, in the spotlight as the title character. She’s the first to have feelings for Romeo (Kyle Allen), but he ends up falling for her cousin, Juliet (Isabela Merced). Rosaline manages to overcome her initial desire for revenge and helps the star-crossed lovers escape the feuding Montague and Capulet families.

Although Swift’s songs don’t feature prominently in the movie, one can be heard during the end credits. Following a scene where Romeo tries to get to know Juliet better, “Paper Rings” from Swift’s album Lover plays over as the credits roll. The song perfectly provides an extra layer of lightheartedness and romance to the film’s ambiance.

7 'Cats' (2019)

Song: "Beautiful Ghosts"

One thing that pretty much everyone in 2019 agreed on was that Cats deserved a better film adaptation. Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical made its way to the big screen under Academy Award-winning director Tom Hooper. Unfortunately, the film failed to meet the high expectations right from the moment the trailer was released. It received significant criticism, particularly for the "uncanny valley" effect created by the visual effects, and even the film's stars admitted to their shock during the premiere.

For Swifties, there was an opportunity to see their favorite artist take on the role of Bombalurina in the movie. Most of the musical numbers in the movie also appeared in the Broadway version, although Swift contributed an original song “Beautiful Ghosts” in collaboration with Lloyd Webber. The song was the standout highlight of the movie, earning nominations for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes and Best Song Written for Visual Media at the Grammys. Interestingly, the awards the movie did win were primarily for categories that singled out the worst in their field, naturally including the Golden Raspberries.

6 'Pitch Perfect 2' (2015)

Song: "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"

Everyone loves a good underdog story. That is the case with all three movies in the Pitch Perfect franchise. The movies follow an all-girl acapella group Bellas from Barden University, mainly singing covers of popular songs. Starring Anna Kendrick and Anna Camp, each of the three movies includes a fan-favorite scene called a “riff-off,” a musical duel where teams sing songs that match a given category.

In the second installment, during one of these riff-offs, the category “I Dated John Mayer” is randomly chosen. It’s Chloe (Britanny Snow) from Barden University who steps up to perform “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” Funnily enough, the song she sings isn’t the one Swifties speculate is about John Mayer. Mayer himself asked Swift’s fans to be kind hours before she re-released her song “Dear John.”

5 'Hannah Montana: The Movie' (2009)

Song: "Crazier"

In the late 2000s, Hannah Montana (Miley Cyrus) was an idol for teenagers. In 2009, the Walt Disney Studios released a feature film based on the Disney Channel series, attempting to capture "Best of Both Worlds". While the movie received mixed reviews from critics, it remained beloved by young audiences, introducing Margo Martindale and Melora Hardin to the already cherished TV cast. The movie follows Miley Stewart, who is sent back to her hometown Crowley Corners, Tenn., to unwind and experience a normal life for a while.

Upon arriving in Tennessee, Miley attends a charity event, where one of the performers is none other than Swift herself, singing “Crazier.” At the time of the movie’s release, Swift was still considered a country singer, so the ballad fits the same genre. Despite the movie featuring a number of original songs performed by Cyrus, such as "The Climb" and "Hoedown Throwdown," some of the fans still see Swift’s track as the best Hannah Montana song.

4 'Letters to Juliet' (2010)

Song: "Love Story"

Letters to Juliet continued the beloved trend of 2000s rom-coms. Set in both the United States and Italy, the movie embraces dozens of clichés. The story revolves around Sophie, portrayed by Amanda Seyfried, a journalist who joins the Juliet Club after visiting Verona. The club’s mission is to respond to the letters addressed to Juliet, written by love-struck people. Sophie accidentally comes upon a letter from 1957 and replies to it. Claire, the original author of the letter, arrives in Italy and meets Sophie. Together with Claire’s grandson Charlie, they manage to find her long-lost love, Lorenzo.

Near the touching end of the movie, Sophie goes back to Italy to reunite with Charlie, with whom she has fallen in love during their voyage. As she arrives in Europe, Swift’s “Love Story” plays in the backdrop. The lyrics parallel the plot well, reminiscent of the love story between Romeo and Juliet. Despite being overloaded with tropes, Letters to Juliet remains a perfect choice for a romantic movie night, with Swift’s music adding to the enchantment.

3 'Fifty Shades Darker' (2017)

Song: "I Don’t Wanna Live Forever"

Being a sequel to an erotic classic, Fifty Shades Darker continues the absurd saga established in the first movie of the franchise. Like Fifty Shades of Grey, the movie follows Dakota Johnson’s Anastasia Steele and her relationship with the enigmatic Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan).

In a pivotal scene midway through the film, Christian takes the role of a mentor, guiding Ana at the yacht helm. During the scene, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” by Swift and ZaynMalik plays over the seascapes. The song not only elevated the movie but also earned Swift her second Grammy nomination in the category of Best Song Written for Visual Media and secured the VMA award for Best Collaboration.

2 'Where the Crawdads Sing' (2022)

Song: "Carolina"

Being one of the most widely anticipated movies of 2022, Where the Crawdads Sing was met with contrasting reactions from both critics and the audience. While many applauded Daisy Edgar-Jones and her portrayal of Kya, critics found various aspects of the film less praiseworthy. The movie narrates Kya’s coming-of-age journey while generously offering the viewers a chance to see the amazing landscapes of Louisiana where it was filmed.

Swift released the original song “Carolina” a couple of weeks before the movie's release. This indie folk ballad extends the legacy of her Folklore and Evermore, effectively contributing to the movie’s overall atmosphere. “Carolina” stands as one of Swift’s most personal soundtracks, with lyrics that reference negative judgments she has faced over the years (“For years they've said that I was guilty as sin and sleep in a liar's bed”). The oversight of this heartfelt song by the Academy was widely regarded as a significant snub.

1 'The Hunger Games' (2012)

Song: "Safe & Sound"

The Hunger Games has secured its place as a cult classic among its dedicated fanbase ever since its initial release in 2012. The franchise still enjoys a substantial following, with its prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes about to release in November 2023. As one of the highest-grossing film series, The Hunger Games immerses the viewers in the fictional state of Panem and its brutal competition, the titular Hunger Games. Jennifer Lawrence takes on the main role of Katniss Everdeen, a teenager girl living in the poorest district of the country who miraculously triumphs in the Games.

Although Swift’s “Safe & Sound” doesn’t feature within the movie itself, it’s heard during the film’s end credits. The ballad is a collaborative effort with the folk duo The Civil Wars. The lyrics are written from Katniss Everdeen’s perspective, singing the song to her younger sister, Primrose, as a lullaby. “Safe & Sound” has remained a beloved track among Swifties, prompting Swift to remaster the song for her version of Red in 2023, despite it not being in the original album.

