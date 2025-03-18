Whether you’re a fan of bubblegum pop anthems or acoustic ballads, there is undeniably a certain je ne sais quoi that makes a song stand out, and that is stripped-bare songwriting. It's a skill Taylor Swift has in abundance and why she has crafted a legacy in the music industry. Real, poetic, meaningful songwriting has the power to tap into the unspoken truths of a person's soul, capture a moment of nostalgia, a moment of pain, or transport a person back to a single memory. Perhaps what makes songwriting most powerful of all is that writers like Swift are able to connect with someone from a completely different walk of life than their own, simply by sharing their own lived human experience. In many ways, it is one of the few artistic forms that reminds us that we are all inevitably connected as humans by the way we feel so deeply. In a generation of catchy choruses, rapid music cycles, and hyperconsumption, songwriting has, in some ways, become a sacrificial lamb for the music industry.

Despite this turn of tides, Swift has not only managed to preserve the craft of storytelling through lyrics but champion its appreciation for a whole new generation that would've otherwise missed out on this art. She is arguably the greatest storyteller of this generation. During her near-decade of music making, Swift has released a staggering eleven studio albums (excluding her extensive re-recordings), each with its own thematic narrative and plot. Each album is almost infinitely better when indulged from start to finish, much like a book, and yet every song in Swift's catalog can also be enjoyed independently. Swift's talents shine with five songs that stand alone, without supplementary context, and cement Swift among the greatest songwriters of this generation.

Taylor Swift Is in a League of Her Own

"Exile" featuring Bon Iver - Folklore (2020)

This track is simply a work of art. It is the musical equivalent of a cinematic climax, capturing the complexity of a relationship breaking down. Leaning heavily into the reality of cognitive dissonance, the song sees Swift spotlight the spectrum of feelings as she realizes that a relationship she once yearned for is no longer meant for her. The concept of "exile" visually grasps the feeling of a person almost being thrown out of the warm into the cold, shut out, with no real explanation. "You're not my homeland anymore, so what am I defending now?," the lyrics read. "You were my town, now I'm in exile, seeing you out. I think I've seen this film before."

Swift pulls this concept into the melancholic music on the track, starting out gentle with wistful piano much like the introduction of the film, eventually powering into an increasingly passionate score as the song builds up to the climactic fight, eventually boiling down to a gradually more distant and quiet sound as the physical distance of the pair becomes apparent.

There is also a poetic shift in the track when Swift and Iver's vocals are overlayed, representing both sides of the story, one person feeling blindsided and abandoned and the other screaming that they tried so many times to get through. "All this time I never learned to read your mind (never learned to read my mind)," the lyrics read. "I couldn't turn things around (you never turned things around) 'Cause you never gave a warning sign (I gave so many signs) So many signs, so many signs."

The thematic complexities of "Exile" offer a raw perspective into the conflicting feelings that come with mourning the end of something that was supposed to be forever. It accomplishes this in a dark fairytale sense, pulling on ideas of this person being her royalty, her "crown," and how she's been cast into exile like a traitor, making for one of Swift's finest offerings to date.

"The Prophecy" - The Tortured Poets Department (2024)

"The Prophecy" gives the sense of a person being stripped bare. It's a look into the intimate prayer a person makes when no one is watching, when the pomp and facade are removed. The stripped-back, almost under-produced nature of the song is mimicked in the music, which acts as a simple backdrop for Swift's vulnerable vocals. This only emphasizes the "quiet prayer" narrative with Swift's words being the prominent focus, as they would be in any call out to God. It is a vulnerable person at their core crying to the heavens for a change of fate. Thematically, Swift draws parallels between her destiny being predetermined, much like the story of Adam and Eve's origins.

"Thought I caught lightning in a bottle, oh, but it's gone again," Swift sings in the song. "And it was written, I got cursed like Eve got bitten. Oh, was it punishment?" She then goes on to sing: "I looked to the sky and said: 'please I've been on my knees, change the prophecy. Don't want money, just someone who wants my company. Let it once be me.' Who do I have to speak to about if they can redo the prophecy?"

Powerfully, Swift goes on to grapple with the idea of finding hope or faith in any destiny that doesn't end the same. She even suggests that she paid someone, perhaps a tarot card reader, to tell her that her fate will change. "I'm so afraid I sealed my fate," she admits. "No sign of soulmates. I'm just a paperweight in shades of greige, spending my last coin so someone will tell me it'll be okay."

The song perfectly encapsulates the helplessness that comes with a broken heart, imploring listeners to connect with the universal themes of vulnerability, self-doubt, and loss of identity.

"My Tears Ricchochet" - Folklore (2020)

"My Tears Ricchochet" is one of the most lyrically compelling entries in Swift's catalog. The idea of tears ricocheting has connotations of a bullet backfiring and grazing the person who fired it all the same, suggesting that their betrayal damaged themselves just as much as it hurt the target. However, the underlying guilt does little in the way of coaxing the person.

Swift draws parallels between a murderer betraying and eventually mourning his victim in the lyrics: "Cause when I'd fight, you used to tell me I was brave and if I'm dead to you, why are you at the wake?"

It is also beautifully highlighted in the closing verse: "You had to kill me, but it killed you just the same. Cursing my name, wishing I stayed, you turned into your worst fears and you're tossing out blame, drunk on this pain crossing out the good years. And you're cursing my name, wishing I stayed, look at how my tears ricochet."

An undeniable theme throughout is the idea of the victim haunting their killer, leaving them restless, ruminating, and hollow. This song encapsulates a final swan song, almost mocking the killer in retaliation, suggesting the feeling will remain forever. Swift effortlessly creates the complicated, layered feeling of betrayal accessible to her listeners, making it one of her most brilliant examples of lyrical genius. This tone is enhanced by the orchestral symphonies throughout the track and brief moments of emotional crescendo that collectively construct the eerie atmosphere, reflecting the mourning cries at a graveyard.

