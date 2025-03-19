Billboard is having its Women in Music celebration, which recognizes rising artists and those who've contributed to the music industry and community. As part of this event, it released its Top 100 Women Artists of the 21st Century, featuring a powerhouse of singers who made strides in the music industry. Out of all the women in the top 10, Taylor Swift landed on top, crowned the number one artist of the 21st century due to the popularity of her music, her views of how women are treated in the music industry, and her notable achievements.

Billboard noted that Swift was revealed as the top artist of the past 25 years and was named Billboard's Woman of the Decade in 2019. It did not hesitate to mention Swift's mission to rerecord her old music briefly and how it opened the conversation of artists' rights to their work, as well as the success of the Eras Tour. The top five on Billboard's list are stacked with huge names in the industry, such as Rihanna, Beyoncé, Adele, and Katy Perry.

Billboard's Top 100 Women Artists of the 21st Century celebrates the notable achievements that various women have made throughout their careers. Whether it's their contributions to roles in TV and film, like Hilary Duff (#73) and Sia (#55), how the number of awards they've received in the Grammys and various Award shows, or the impact their music has made in the charts and pop culture, all of them are recognized in this retrospective. Alongside the multiple recognizable names, it also featured artists who recently became famous, like Billie Eilish (#15), Chappell Roan (#80), and Olivia Rodrigo (#21).

Taylor Swift's Music Career, Explained

Swift signed up for Big Machine Records in 2005, debuting as a country singer before signing to her current label, Universal Music Group, in 2018. As of writing, she has released 11 studio albums and four rerecorded albums, with fans anticipating the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version). As her music career progressed, so did the genre of her music, where it shifted from country to pop to indie pop. The artist has received numerous accolades for her work, such as 14 Grammy Awards and being the first to win Album of the Year four times. In addtion, the singer has a few acting credits under her belt, starring in films such as Valentine's Day, Cats, and The Lorax, just to name a few. She also made her debut as a filmmaker with the release of All Too Well: The Short Film, the music video for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version).

Throughout her career, Swift used her influence to advocate for music rights. For example, despite being the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2024, the singer pulled her music from the music platform in 2014 due to the low royalty rates artists received. She was also vocal about artists owning the rights to their music, as she wasn't allowed to purchase the masters of her album from her previous label. This led to her rerecording her back catalog, which enabled her to own the rights to her music via new masters. During the Eras Tour, People Magazine reported that she gave $197 million in bonuses to her tour performers and crew on top of their salaries, including the truck drivers, caterers, and those who worked behind the scenes.