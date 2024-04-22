The Big Picture Taylor Swift's music video for "Fortnight" includes a nod to the film Dead Poets Society with actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles making cameos.

Swift confirmed the Easter egg, introducing her "tortured poets" to the Dead Poets stars in a social media post.

The film Dead Poets Society stars Robin Williams and follows a group of students embracing their true selves and facing tragedy.

International superstar Taylor Swift is no stranger to Easter Eggs in her work. Those hints are either inside jokes with her fans or point to a larger theme in whatever song it's in. After the release of her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, the singer dropped a music video for the track "Fortnight" featuring artist Post Malone. In the music video, Swift is seen in an asylum and, towards the end, in some kind of lab, but did you catch who the scientists were that were running experiments on her?

Your eyes did not deceive you: actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles were those scientists. The eagle-eyed viewer could also catch the names embroidered on their lab coats: Dr. Anderson and Dr. Overstreet. If those names sound familiar, it's because they are the same last names of their characters from the 1989 film, Dead Poets Society. Ethan Hawke played Todd Anderson and Josh Charfles played Knox Overstreet. Nothing Swift does is accidental — the two Dead Poets alums took to social media to confirm the Easter egg. See their posts below:

Swift also confirmed the nod to the 1989 classic, saying in a post:

"I’m still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets)."

What Is the 'Dead Poets Society'?

Many curious Swifties might be saying to themselves: "Taylor, we see the reference, but I still have no idea what this movie is." Dead Poets Society is a coming-of-age film starring Robin Williams as well as Hawke, Charles, and Robert Sean Leonard, among others. The film is set in the 1950s, Williams's character John Keating, is the new English teacher at an all-male boarding school, Welton Academy.

Eventually, the boys discover there was once an unsanctioned group called the "Dead Poets Society" and restart it. Throughout the film, the boys that would become that generation's "Dead Poet Society" members at Welton, come into their own interests and truly embrace who they are. The group is soon rocked by tragedy and ultimately Keating's firing, leading to one of the most iconic scenes in cinema history, as the Dead Poets stand on their desks, reciting the words "O Captain, My Captain" from the Walt Whitman poem of the same name.

Dead Poets Society is available to rent or buy on Prime Video, but maybe with the apparent resurgence in popularity, it will find its home on a streaming service where it's included in the subscription. When Swift first announced The Tortured Poets Department, the BBN Times noted that internet searches for Dead Poets Society surged 588%.

You can watch the music video below.

