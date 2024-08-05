Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine features a star-studded cast with surprise cameos from Blade, Gambit, and more.

Rumors of Taylor Swift's MCU debut were fueled by Ryan Reynolds, but Swift didn't actually appear in the film.

Reynolds remained coy about Swift's involvement, hinting that talks may have taken place behind the scenes.

Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the most cameo-heavy films ever to come from the MCU - and that’s saying something considering the studio loves to toss in a secret guest appearance here and there. From Wesley Snipes reprising his role as Blade to Channing Tatum finally living out his dream as Gambit, not only did the cameo cup runneth over but each of the surprise characters played an important part in the film’s plot. Back in May, a full two months before the third movie in the Deadpool film series arrived in cinemas, the rumor mill was working overtime with theories that pop superstar Taylor Swift would make her MCU debut in the Shawn Levy-helmed feature.

Keeping the element of surprise alive, Deadpool & Wolverine star and co-scribe, Ryan Reynolds, further fueled the speculation during an interview with Fandango in which he didn’t shut down the idea of a Swift cameo, instead teasing, “Anything can happen and that’s sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool.” However, by early June, it was confirmed that Swift wouldn’t be part of the movie after all. Still, fans weren’t quite ready to shake it off as the studio and its stars have lied to us plenty of times in the past - just look at Spider-Man: No Way Home.

We now officially know that Swift wasn’t on the call sheet for Deadpool & Wolverine, but still, many wonder if she was ever in talks about being involved. During a conversation with Collider’s editor-in-chief, Steve Weintraub, Reynolds was cagey with his response, which in turn tells us that something like Swift-Pool may very well have been in the works.

Ryan Reynolds Plays It Coy

Close

Like the character he’s played since 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Reynolds isn’t one to keep it tight-lipped, which is why his response may surprise you. Skating around one of the first questions tossed his way, the actor said, “It’s a good question. Um, I would say, I’m going to just go with the next question, please.” Dropping a little more love for Swift, who is known to be close with Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, he added,

“We’d be insane and the luckiest human beings on Earth to have any involvement from Taylor. Just the fact that she watched the movie and loved it. That was plenty for us.”

Deadpool & Wolverine - not Taylor’s version - is now in cinemas. Keep checking back on Collider for more from our exclusive interview with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy.

Find Tickets